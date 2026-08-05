WILLY WONKA JR to Open in Emmaus This August

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Star of the Day will bring Roald Dahl's beloved chocolate factory to life when it presents Willy Wonka Jr. in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, August 14–16, inviting audiences of all ages to experience a whimsical musical adventure filled with imagination, memorable songs, and larger-than-life characters.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic story, Willy Wonka Jr. follows young Charlie Bucket as he discovers one of the coveted golden tickets that grants him entry into the mysterious Wonka Chocolate Factory. Alongside four other lucky children, Charlie embarks on an unforgettable journey through a world of rivers of chocolate, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and mischievous Oompa Loompas, learning valuable lessons about kindness, honesty, and imagination along the way.

Featuring beloved songs from the classic 1971 film, including "Pure Imagination" and "The Candy Man," along with additional musical numbers written specifically for the stage adaptation, the approximately 75-minute production offers family-friendly entertainment filled with heart, humor, and plenty of sweet surprises.

Star of the Day will present the musical with two alternating casts. The Everlasting Gobstopper cast will perform on Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. The Wonka Bar cast will take the stage on Saturday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Performances will take place at St. John's United Church of Christ, located at 139 N. 4th Street in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are available through Star of the Day's website, by calling the box office at 484-809-9228, or at the door on the day of each performance, subject to availability. Door sales are cash only.

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