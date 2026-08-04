STOOP BITCH to Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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The LAB will present STOOP BITCH, a new play by Daniel Neer, premiering as part of the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. The one-hour, Philly-centric play runs eight performances from September 8 through September 13, 2026. The light-hearted yet poignant show deconstructs an iconic Philly neighborhood character, familiar to so many throughout our city blocks, revealing unknown layers, surprising hidden talents, and delighting the audience with her biting insights. Both comedic and gritty, the compact play is a one-woman tour-de-force. Opening night for press is Tuesday, September 8 at 8 PM.

Taking stock of the world on her block in South Philly, Dolores Finnegan tells it like it is and takes no prisoners. She's the eyes of the street - all knowing, all seeing - and you don't dare get on her bad side. You seen her, you fear her, you trust her... she's the Stoop Bitch, native to many a neighborhood block and a downright Philly institution. But, what don't you know? There are ghosts from her past, unfulfilled dreams, battles to be won, and much more to her than meets the eye. STOOP BITCH is world premiere written by Daniel Neer, directed by Ted Gorodetzky, and starring the veteran Philadephia favorite, Lois Sach*. (*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

Tickets to STOOP BITCH are currently on sale, available online through FringeArts or at the Box Office at (215) 413-1318. General admission is $25; additional 'Pay What You Can' options and discounted student/artist tickets are available.

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