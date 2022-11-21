Bravo Brass, An Ensemble Of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute, Presents A NEW ERA—SELECTIONS NEW TO BRAVO BRASS

Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI), enters "A New Era", on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic St. Mark's Church at 1625 Locust Street in Center City Philadelphia.

After reaching their 25th Anniversary season milestone, the ensemble will debut an exciting program featuring the pieces never played before in its 26-year history. A highlight of the evening will be the world-premiere performance of Legacy Rising, composed by PYOMI alumnus Ehren Valmé. Paul Bryan, Director and Conductor of Bravo Brass shares, "Celebrating Bravo Brass's 25th season last year was very gratifying, but it's even more exciting to begin season number 26.

To celebrate, I've programmed works never before performed by Bravo Brass for our December concerts - new music for a new era." Celebrations for Christmas by Randall Standridge, the traditional A Hanukkah Festival arranged by Kenneth Singleton, and traditional Ye Merry Fantasy arranged by Nathan Daughtrey are a few of the pieces being performed that are perfect to kickstart the holiday season.

Bravo Brass is the only year-round youth brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country, offering the highest level of individual and ensemble training opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area.

General admission tickets are $15. Students under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased via check or cash at the door, or pre-purchased at this link: https://igfn.us/form/9ExIdA. For more information about the concert call 215-545-0502 or visit www.pyomusic.org.

In addition to the opportunity to showcase their talents through multiple live performances throughout the year, members have distinguished themselves and gained acceptance to some of the most competitive and prestigious institutions for music and higher learning around the globe. Paul Bryan serves as an administrator at the Curtis Institute of Music. An accomplished trombonist and teacher, he also holds positions as Conductor of the West Chester University Symphony Orchestra, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Wind Ensemble, and a faculty member at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance.

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute is the tri-state region's premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians, and one of the oldest and most highly regarded youth orchestra organizations in the United States. For 83 years, the PYO Music Institute has been providing professional-caliber musical experiences to young instrumentalists, while thrilling audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the globe.

The organization has nine programs: Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), Bravo Brass, Prysm Strings, Pizzicato Players, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO), Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band (PYSB), and Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program, an El Sistema-inspired program. Ranging in age from 5 to 21 years, the musicians of the PYO Music Institute are selected by competitive audition and come from a 70-mile radius of Philadelphia encompassing nearly 20 counties within Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through advanced orchestra repertoire, students are challenged to perform at professional levels, to strive for advanced musicianship, and to achieve superior technical, musical, and personal application.

Former PYOMI musicians currently hold chairs in most of the top 20 professional orchestras in the United States, with 12 PYO alumni currently serving in The Philadelphia Orchestra. Extraordinary artistic leadership is a hallmark of the PYO Music Institute. Adolph Sorian (1940-1941), J.W.F. Leman (1941-1952), William R. Smith (1952-1954), and Joseph Primavera (1954-2005) served as Music Directors, with Maestro Primavera having had the extraordinary distinction of being the longest-serving active conductor of any orchestra in the world. Louis Scaglione, appointed in 1997 by Maestro Primavera and the PYOMI Board of Trustees, continues the legacy of leadership, currently serving as the PYO Music Institute's President, CEO and Music Director.