Bravo Bass to Welcome Anthony Prisk and Ernesto Tovar Torres as Co-Directors

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The PYO Music Institute has named Anthony Prisk and Ernesto Tovar Torres as co-directors of Bravo Brass, PYOMI's intermediate to advanced brass ensemble. Both are current members of The Philadelphia Orchestra and bring extensive performance and teaching experience to the program. Their appointment takes effect this January, with Bravo Brass moving to a new rehearsal schedule of Tuesdays, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., at PYO Music Institute, 240 South 20th Street, Philadelphia.

Prisk joined The Philadelphia Orchestra as second trumpet in August 2013, following eleven seasons as second trumpet of the Houston Symphony and four seasons as a trumpet fellow with the New World Symphony. He has performed internationally with orchestras including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, and the Montreal Symphony, and has appeared as a soloist with several youth orchestras. He teaches at Temple University and the Peabody Institute and holds degrees from the University of Illinois and McGill University.

Tovar Torres is fourth horn of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Before joining Philadelphia, he served as second horn of the Atlanta Symphony from 2015 to 2017 and has performed with the Dallas Symphony, the Naples Philharmonic, and the Grand Rapids Symphony, among others. A finalist in the 2013 International Horn Competition of America, he has presented master classes at institutions including the Curtis Institute of Music and the Jerusalem Music Center. He trained at Rice University's Shepherd School of Music with William VerMeulen and holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University.

Bravo Brass serves musicians ages 12 to 22 and is one of eleven ensembles within PYO Music Institute, which serves over 1,000 students annually across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. More information on Bravo Brass, including audition requirements, is available at pyomusic.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 07 Hrs 19 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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