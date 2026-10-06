Ben Folds to Perform with The Philadelphia Orchestra
Conductor Steven Reineke will lead the Emmy-nominated musician in an evening of genre-bending music paired with orchestral arrangements.
The Philadelphia Orchestra will welcome Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist Ben Folds back to Philadelphia for a one-night-only performance on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM in Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Steven Reineke will conduct.
The special concert will benefit The Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians’ Retirement Fund and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The performance marks Folds’s third collaboration with the Orchestra, following appearances in 2014 and 2019.
For more than two decades, Folds has brought his distinctive songwriting and piano-driven sound to the orchestral stage, performing with many of the world’s leading symphony orchestras. For his return to The Philadelphia Orchestra, Folds will join the ensemble for an evening showcasing his genre-bending music through the power and sound of a full orchestra.
Folds first performed with The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2014, in a performance also conducted by Reineke, which paired Folds’s Piano Concerto with orchestral arrangements of songs from his career. He returned in 2019 for a performance in Verizon Hall, now Marian Anderson Hall.
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