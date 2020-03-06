BWW Previews: LA BAYADERE at The Academy Of Music

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania Ballet and Artistic Director Angel Corella are no strangers to tackling epic, classical ballets on the main stage at the Academy of Music, and they have done it admirably again with their staging of Sergei Khudenkov, Marius Petipa and Ludwig Minkus' La Bayadere. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive photographic look at the rich tapestry Corella paints of a love story filled with treachery and the masterful Kingdom of Shades.

For ticket and showtime information, click the link below for performances that open tonight and continue through March 15th - http://paballet.org/programs/la-bayadere/





