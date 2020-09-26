BWW Previews: INAUGURAL FALL GATHERING OF DANCE at Red Rose Farm

Ballet Under An Open Sky

Villanova, Pennsylvania -- For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season for the Pennsylvania Ballet, their dancers will take the stage in the Inaugural Fall Gathering of Dance at Red Rose Farm in the Philadelphia suburb of Villanova. Also dubbed Ballet Under an Open Sky, more than a dozen members of the Pennsylvania Ballet have joined forces to perform classic and not-so-classic pieces from the likes of La Bayadere, Tarantella, Le Corsaire and others. Originally scheduled for Saturday, but postponed by rain, the group will have two shows on Sunday September 26th. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal. For a chance to see these amazing dancers against the pastoral backdrop of Red Rose Farm, click the link below to get more information and tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballet-under-an-open-sky-tickets-119256215551

