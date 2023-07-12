Almanac Dance Circus Theatre Tours Northeast with COMMUNITAS

Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Philly's favorite contemporary circus company/festival producer is set to take their signature, award-winning work of acrobatic storytelling around the Northeast this summer. The Philadelphia based company is bringing Communitas to several states. This thrilling work will start its tour in Philadelphia on July 22. From there it will run at The Tank and in Golda Meir Square in New York City July 23 and July 25. Following New York, the ensemble stops in Western Connecticut to work with filmmaker Sean Kelly. Then, Almanac takes this work to the famed Jacob’s Pillow Festival on July 27 before bringing it to Bearnstow in Maine on July 28. More information on the tour and the company is available on www.thealmanac.us.



“I am very happy to have the opportunity to reinvestigate this piece for our performance opportunity at the Henry J. Leir Stage at Jacob's Pillow,” says co-founder and artistic director, Ben Grinberg. “ I want to make sure that this is a joyous, yet rigorous process so that we bring the best work we can to a true dream performance destination.”

In Communitas, human sculptures and acrobatic encounters animate the tale of the founding of a civilization. Four performers tumble, climb, fly and fall in a physical language of storytelling in action. An original musical score by award-winning hip hop artist and composer Jordan McCree (ILL DOOTS) intensifies the relationship between performers at the edge of their abilities and an audience witnessing genuine risk. By the end of its duration, performers will have come face-to-face with their own limitations and exhaustion, and together strive to overcome them.

“Communitas is in constant evolution. As we change, the show changes. We wrestle with balance and instability to tap into what’s real for the five of us,” says co-founder, Adam Kerbel. “The goal is to create something that’s living. It’s the right moment to explore Communitas as a film project, too.”

A 'communitas' is an unstructured society in which individuals are equal. Created and continually re-invented by a collective ensemble through a non-hierarchical creation process, Communitas has been performed often over the last 10 years. It reflects the changing bodies and energies of the ensemble as they grow, learn and wisen.

Performance Dates

Saturday, July 22, 6pm: Pig Iron School, 1417 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Sunday, July 23, 3pm: The Tank, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, tickets here: Click Here

Tuesday, July 25, 12pm: Garment District Alliance @ Golda Meir Square, 1411 Broadway (40th Street), New York, NY

Thursday, July 27, 7pm: Jacob’s Pillow Summer Dance Festival, Becket, Mass.

Friday, July 28, 6pm: Bearnstow, Mt. Vernon, Maine

