Academy Of Vocal Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 1 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Academy Of Vocal Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Academy Of Vocal Arts Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Philadelphia's prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts has announced their upcoming 2023/2024 opera season. The season, which is AVA's 89th, kicks off with a stunning production of Gaetano Donizetti's masterwork Anna  Bolena, followed by Benjamin Britten's hauntingly beautiful The Rape of Lucretia and ending with Gioachino Rossini's beloved comic masterpiece, Il barbiere di Siviglia ("The Barber of Seville"). Also returning this season is the annual Giargiari Bel Canto Competition, New Artists Recital, Winter Recital, and Farewell Recital.

"We are incredibly excited to present this remarkable lineup to our audiences," said Scott Guzielek, President and Artistic Director. "The combination of Donizetti's passionate tragedy, Britten's deeply introspective work, and Rossini's uproarious comedy offers a diverse and captivating experience for all."

Prior to the official launch of the new season, AVA singers can also be heard in concert with several other organizations.

Ocean City Pops' "Opera Superstars of Tomorrow"

  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Ocean City Music Pier
  • 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ, 08226

Join Maestro Vince Lee and the Ocean City Pops for a dazzling concert along the shoreline, featuring AVA singers Jenny Anne Flory and Angel Raii Gomez.

Opera! Pike! Park!

  • Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • 4:00 PM-6:30 PM
  • Ann St. Park in Milford, PA

Live opera will once again fill the air in Milford, PA on August 27, 2023 in a free Opera! Pike! Park! concert on the lawn of the Ann Street Park in Milford Borough. Classic arias, Neapolitan songs, and Broadway tunes will be performed by AVA singers.

Opera Philadelphia's O23 Festival

AVA returns to Opera Philadelphia's O23 Festival, with the "Afternoon at AVA" series. This year's recitals will take place at AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater on:

  • Saturday, September 23 at 4:00pm
  • Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00pm
  • Saturday, September 30 at 4:00pm

Singers and repertoire to be announced later this summer.

Located in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, AVA's student body is intentionally small and admission is highly competitive. More than 200 singers from across the globe audition each year for the fewer than eight spots available in each class. The program is limited to fewer than 30 total Resident Artists, who are immersed in a uniquely intensive and highly personalized program where they learn from world-renowned faculty. They receive training in voice, vocal repertoire, acting, stage combat, opera history, several languages, and each year are presented in fully-staged opera productions accompanied by the professional AVA Opera Orchestra. They are cast in leading roles that they will in all likelihood continue to perform for the rest of their careers.

No other opera training program in the world rivals AVA's success in developing individual artists whose extraordinary voices inspire millions on international stages. Numerous AVA alumni have won the Richard Tucker Award, five of the thirteen Beverly Sills Artist Awards presented by The Metropolitan Opera, and multiple alumni are Grammy Award winners.

AVA proudly counts among its alumni such distinguished international stars as Stephen Costello, Ellie Dehn, Joyce DiDonato, Joyce El-Khoury, Michael Fabiano, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Luis Ledesma, Angela Meade, Latonia Moore, James Morris, Corinne Winters, Stuart Neill, Ailyn Pérez, Ruth Ann Swenson, Taylor Stayton and Richard Troxell, and currently making their mark in the opera world, recent graduates Dominick Chenes, Scott Conner, Marina Costa-Jackson, André Courville, Othalie Graham, Alasdair Kent, Zachary Nelson, Musa Ngqungwana, Nicole Piccolomini, and Vanessa Vasquez.

Subscriptions to the 2023/24 season will be available to the general public soon, and single tickets will be available September 7, 2023 by phone and web.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA Photo
Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA

Get ready to be amazed as Lehigh Valley native and renowned talk show host Matt Bailey brings his mind-reading live show to Bethlehem, PA. Don't miss this opportunity to experience mind-melting entertainment by a local talent. Get your tickets now!

2
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will embark on a nationwide tour later this year. Igniting joy and wonder across the country, “Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.

3
ABANDON ALL HOPE Off-Broadway Hit is Coming to Philadelphias Beacon Church Photo
ABANDON ALL HOPE Off-Broadway Hit is Coming to Philadelphia's Beacon Church

Get ready for the Philadelphia premiere of ABANDON ALL HOPE, the hilarious and thought-provoking dark comedy play that sold out in New York City. Don't miss this unique performance at Beacon Church, as the play explores ethics, organized Christianity, and identity with clever wit and a streak of dark comedy. Buy your tickets now!

4
Black Spatial Relics 2023 Convening Set For This Month Photo
Black Spatial Relics 2023 Convening Set For This Month

The 4th Black Spatial Relics Convening, taking place from July 27-30th, 2023, is a constellation of artist talks, ceremonies, a digital performance showcase and varied conjures/facilitations on Black virtuosic hope building in Philadelphia and beyond with virtual and in-person programming curated by Arielle Julia Brown.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour
Keswick Theatre (12/19-12/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhys Darby
Keswick Theatre (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Arden Theatre Company (9/21-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Donnelly ♦ The Mind Noodler
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Country Jukebox with the Pocono Pops! Orchestra
Pocono Mountains Music Festival (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare for Kids
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/26-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 13
Newtown Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gaslighting: The Musical!
The Maas Building (9/05-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin
Montgomery Theater (7/13-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You