ALL MY SONS, and LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and More Set for National Theatre Live Screening Series at InterAct Theatre
The Drake will host screenings of INTER ALIA,, starring Rosamund Pike and Bryan Cranston.
InterAct Theatre Company is bringing another series of acclaimed British theatre productions to Philadelphia audiences at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.
Presented in partnership with National Theatre Live, the 2026-2027 series features professionally filmed productions captured live on some of the United Kingdom's most celebrated stages. Audiences can experience these acclaimed performances in a theatrical setting without leaving Center City.
The 2026-2027 National Theatre Live lineup includes:
INTER ALIA
Tuesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Written by Suzie Miller, the playwright behind the international phenomenon Prima Facie, Inter Alia is a powerful new drama exploring modern relationships, ambition, and the impossible balancing act between professional success and family life. Starring Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn).
ALL MY SONS
Thursday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Arthur Miller's enduring American classic examines family, responsibility, and the moral consequences of wartime decisions in a gripping new production filmed live from London's West End. Featuring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths).
LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Christopher Hampton's acclaimed adaptation of the classic novel is a riveting tale of seduction, manipulation, and revenge, featuring a celebrated new production from The National Theatre. Olivier and Tony Award winner Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) joins Aidan Turner (Rivals).
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Thursday, June 25, 2027 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Oscar Wilde's sparkling comedy of mistaken identities and social satire receives a joyful new staging directed by Max Webster, starring three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education).
Screenings take place in The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, where InterAct installed projection capabilities last season to expand its programming beyond live performances. Rather than a traditional movie theater experience, audiences watch these cinematic recordings inside an intimate performance venue, preserving the communal feeling of live theatre.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $16 for current InterAct subscribers.
For tickets and more information visit https://www.atthedrake.org/ or call 215-568-8079.
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What The Constitution Means To Me
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"The Nursery" by Clifford Odets
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Sixtiesmania
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LIVE in Titusville Iron Works Tap House - America's Fleetwood Mac Experience
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Rock Revisited
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The Moth Storyslam: Schooled
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Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, August 2026
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The Music and Stories of Harry Chapin, AUG 27, 6PM, Pine Grove Hall, Pine Grove Mills, PA
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Josh Turner
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