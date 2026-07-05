ALL MY SONS, and LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and More Set for National Theatre Live Screening Series at InterAct Theatre

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

InterAct Theatre Company is bringing another series of acclaimed British theatre productions to Philadelphia audiences at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

Presented in partnership with National Theatre Live, the 2026-2027 series features professionally filmed productions captured live on some of the United Kingdom's most celebrated stages. Audiences can experience these acclaimed performances in a theatrical setting without leaving Center City.

The 2026-2027 National Theatre Live lineup includes:

INTER ALIA

Tuesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Written by Suzie Miller, the playwright behind the international phenomenon Prima Facie, Inter Alia is a powerful new drama exploring modern relationships, ambition, and the impossible balancing act between professional success and family life. Starring Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn).

ALL MY SONS

Thursday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Arthur Miller's enduring American classic examines family, responsibility, and the moral consequences of wartime decisions in a gripping new production filmed live from London's West End. Featuring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths).

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Christopher Hampton's acclaimed adaptation of the classic novel is a riveting tale of seduction, manipulation, and revenge, featuring a celebrated new production from The National Theatre. Olivier and Tony Award winner Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) joins Aidan Turner (Rivals).

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Thursday, June 25, 2027 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Oscar Wilde's sparkling comedy of mistaken identities and social satire receives a joyful new staging directed by Max Webster, starring three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education).

Screenings take place in The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, where InterAct installed projection capabilities last season to expand its programming beyond live performances. Rather than a traditional movie theater experience, audiences watch these cinematic recordings inside an intimate performance venue, preserving the communal feeling of live theatre.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $16 for current InterAct subscribers.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.atthedrake.org/ or call 215-568-8079.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...