THE N CROWD to Return to Philly Fringe Festival for Second Year

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The N Crowd, Philadelphia's longest-running independent short-form improv comedy show, will return to the 2026 Philly Fringe Festival with three Friday night performances. Celebrating their 21st anniversary this past April, they are bringing their weekly improv comedy show to the festival for the 2nd consecutive year after a decade- long absence.

The N Crowd performs every Friday at the Sawubona Creativity Project, located at 1626 E. Passyunk Ave in Philadelphia. Members of the press are invited to attend and review any Friday performance leading up to the festival. Expect heavy audience interaction, a rotating cast, and a show that is completely made up with audience input. Their first official performance for the Philly Fringe Festival will be on Friday, September 11th at 8:30 pm. Performances will also take place on September 18 and 25.

The N Crowd is a weekly improv comedy show that has been performing since April, 2005. The rotating cast of the troupe makes up everything on the spot with input from the audience. Much like the popular show 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?,' they play a series of games lasting 3 to 5 minutes. Every single show is different and is crafted with suggestions from the audience. The cast is tremendously diverse in background, age, and ethnicity. Some performers have been on stage since their founding in 2005, and other performers were not yet in Kindergarten when they had that first show.

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