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RETURNED, IRIDESCENT to Premiere at Philly Fringe Festival

Jack McManus directs a cast featuring Gideon Caro McDonald and Barrymore Award winner Olive Gallagher.

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RETURNED, IRIDESCENT to Premiere at Philly Fringe Festival

heatre by Development (TBD) will present returned, iridescent for a nine day engagement in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival from September 18th through the 27th, 2026 at the Proscenium at the Drake Theatre in Philadelphia, PA (302 S Hicks St, Philadelphia, PA 19102).

returned, iridescent is a new play and trans love story about leaving and returning, transformation, and the perpetual act of becoming. The story follows the relationship between Elio and Luna, lovers bound by the stars, who come to find each other again and again across decades. A poetic sensory experience, a journey through a life long romance, and a reminder that there is still more time.

Written by Rose Farrell, this play was originally presented as a 15 minute excerpt as part TBD's first CLIPPINGS New Play Festival in April 2025. returned, iridescent has been workshopped and developed towards a full one act piece by TBD, culminating in its world premiere in the Philly Fringe Festival this September.

Featuring a cast and crew of emerging Philadelphia artists: including Gideon Caro McDonald and Barrymore Award Winner, Olive Gallagher. Directed by Jack McManus.

Tickets for returned, iridescent are currently on sale by visiting https://phillyfringe.org/events/returned-iridescent/

Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested $30 price.

More information about Theatre by Development can be found at https://www.theatrebydevelopment.com/ and Instagram @theatrebydevelopment.

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