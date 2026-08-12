Mural Arts Philadelphia Names Emily Mello Executive Director

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mural Arts Philadelphia announced the appointment of Emily Mello as its next Executive Director, ushering in a new chapter for the nation's largest public art program following the visionary leadership of founder Jane Golden.

An educator, curator, and strategic leader motivated by art as a catalyst for social and civic engagement, Mello will assume leadership of the internationally recognized organization on September 1, 2026. Since its beginnings in 1984 as part of the city's Anti-Graffiti Network, Mural Arts Philadelphia has grown into a global model for community-based public art. Today, Mural Arts delivers more than 80 public art projects each year, employs over 250 artists annually, and stewards a collection of more than 4,500 murals across every City Council district. Its initiatives span participatory and commissioned public art, restorative justice, workforce development, behavioral health, and creative youth development.

As Executive Director, Mello will lead the organization into its next era, working alongside artists, residents, civic and community partners, funders, and staff to advance Mural Arts' mission of using participatory public art to inspire change, foster connection, and strengthen communities across Philadelphia.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to build on one of Philadelphia's most impactful cultural success stories,” Mello said. “Mural Arts has shown the world how artists and residents working together can transform a city at every scale, from creating meaningful experiences in individual lives to amplifying shared histories and visions. I am honored to join this talented team and work with our partners across the city to ensure that public art continues to be valued as essential infrastructure that is shaped by, accountable to, and reflective of Philadelphia's communities.”

Mello brings more than two decades of leadership experience to her new role in Philadelphia. Most recently, she served as the Mayer Senior Director of Learning and Public Programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2023–25), where she led a large team overseeing a diverse portfolio and revived many programs to achieve full attendance for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, as Director of Foundation Planning and Special Projects (2022–23) for artist Simone Leigh, she collaborated to gather over 700 attendees and 70 presenters as a key member of the project team for Loophole of Retreat: Venice (2022), a three-day convening held during Leigh's U.S. Pavilion exhibition at the 59th Venice Biennale.

As Senior Associate Director of Education at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York (2015–22), she launched the annual Art and Social Justice Residency and Exhibition, organizing seven projects with commissioned installations, publications, and extensive programming as the series' lead curator. Artists included Simone Leigh, Paul Ramírez Jonas, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, The Black School, and Ensayos among others. At the New Museum, she expanded youth and adult community partner programs, with an emphasis on restorative justice, including the launch of the arts-based Project Reset, a pre-arraignment diversion initiative created in partnership with the Center for Justice Innovation and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

As Deputy Director for Education and Public Programs, Mello established the vision for engagement at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) during a major capital campaign and transition to a new building (2011–15). She strategically planned, fundraised, and implemented complex budgets—including a $10 million Knight Foundation endowment to create and provide free access to arts education for an entire grade-level in partnership with Miami Dade County Public Schools—to quadruple program staff and offerings for youth and adults. Earlier in her career, she held positions at the Neuberger Museum, Purchase College, the Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, and the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati.

Mello holds a certificate from the Aspen Institute Seminar for Artist-Endowed Foundation Leaders, an Ed.M. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and a B.A. in English and Art History from Mount Holyoke College. She is currently based in Providence, RI, and will relocate to Philadelphia before September 1.

The selection follows a national search led by the Board of Directors of Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates, the nonprofit organization that supports Mural Arts Philadelphia. The search focused on identifying a leader with the vision, collaborative spirit, and strategic expertise to guide the organization through its next phase of artistic excellence and community impact.

“Jane Golden and the thousands of artists she has partnered with over four decades transformed not only Philadelphia's walls but the way cities across the nation think about public art and community engagement,” said Hope A. Comisky, Board Chair of Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates. “As we looked toward the future, we sought a leader who understands the profound responsibility of stewarding that legacy while bringing a passion for art, deep respect for the artists who create it, and an understanding of the importance of public art for the well-being of the community. We are thrilled to welcome Emily Mello and are confident she will lead Mural Arts Philadelphia into an exciting new era of creativity, partnership, and civic impact.”

City of Philadelphia Chief Cultural Officer Val Gay said the transition marks both a celebration of an extraordinary legacy and an opportunity to deepen the role of arts and culture in the city's future.

“Mural Arts Philadelphia has become one of the defining cultural institutions of our city because it has always understood that public art is about people first,” Gay said. “As Emily Mello steps into this role, she will guide an organization with an extraordinary foundation and limitless potential. I look forward to partnering with her and the strong team that she inherits as Mural Arts continues to strengthen neighborhoods, amplify community voices, and demonstrate the essential role of arts and culture in Philadelphia's future.”

“On behalf of Philadelphia City Council, we are grateful for Jane Golden's extraordinary vision, which has left an indelible mark on Philadelphia, transforming our city's landscape and demonstrating the power of public art to connect communities, tell our stories, and create a sense of belonging,” said Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson (Second District). “As Emily Mello takes the helm, we look forward to an exciting new chapter that builds on that strong foundation and provides even more opportunities for public art to strengthen neighborhoods across our city.”

Golden's leadership established Mural Arts Philadelphia as an internationally respected institution whose collaborative approach has inspired similar initiatives around the world. Under her direction, the organization expanded far beyond mural-making to become a catalyst for civic dialogue, healing, education, and creative placemaking, while helping redefine Philadelphia's identity through public art.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to help build an organization that believes in the transformative power of public art,” said Jane Golden, who will conclude her tenure as Executive Director on Aug. 31 and support Mural Arts as a consultant through the end of 2026. “I welcome Emily Mello as Mural Arts' next Executive Director with optimism that the organization will continue to inspire and deepen its impact under her leadership. I look forward to cheering on this exciting new era for Mural Arts and for the communities we are so proud to serve.”

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming