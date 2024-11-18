A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at St. John's UCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of the Day will present their fall play, "A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol" By Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus and presented with permission by Pioneer Drama Service.

Everyone's favorite classic holiday tale gets the fractured fairy-tale treatment. All the famous fairy-tale characters take on all the memorable roles of Dickens's A Christmas Carol. You'll never know who will show up next as the Big Bad Wolf (as Ebenezer Scrooge) played by Bryce Gormont, meets his old business partner Jacob Midas (Marley), who could turn anything to gold. Midas warns Big Bad that he'll be visited by The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future (played by a Fairy Godmother, Old King Cole, and the Queen of Hearts respectively). The ghosts make Scrooge realize what a scoundrel he's been to the Charming (or Crachit) family - including Prince Philip, Cinderella and their kids, Hansel, Gretel, and Tabitha, their Little Match Girl - and help him to remember what the Christmas spirit is all about. This fun-filled adaptation stays true to the warmth and heart of the classic.

Come see the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge like you've never seen it before. Blending with fractured fairy tales and nursery rhymes, "A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol" provides endless laughs and is packed with heart.

This family-friendly show will give you and your loved ones forever memories. Dates for the performance are December 6-8, 2024. Seating is assigned. Buy online at www.Staroftheday.org or purchase at the door (cash only) the day of the show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Appropriate for all ages. Children under 2 do not need a ticket but will need to remain on an adult's lap for the duration of the show.

Performances will run Friday, December 6th at 7PM, Saturday, December 7th at 2PM & 7PM, Sunday, December 8th at 3PM.

