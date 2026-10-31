Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented By Doylestown Theatre Academy; Offering Free Student Tickets
Performances will take place December 19-20th.
Following the success of its 2025 production, Doylestown Theatre Academy (DTA) is bringing back A Christmas Carol the Musical this December. Featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the beloved musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale returns to the stage at Lenape Middle School, with a special invitation for Central Bucks School District middle school students to attend for free.
A Christmas Carol is part of the seventh-grade curriculum in Central Bucks School District. Recognizing the connection between classroom learning and live performance, DTA is offering free admission to Central Bucks middle school students, providing an opportunity to experience the familiar story in a new way through the magic of musical theatre.
Students can reserve their free tickets by visiting www.doylestowntheatreacademy.com and selecting any seat designated as FREE on the auditorium seating chart through the ticket sales link. Student IDs will be checked at the door to confirm eligibility.
Featuring a cast of young performers ages 8-18, the production is led by a creative team that includes Stephen Casey (Director/Choreographer), Jaime Rogers (Music Director/Producer), Kevin Handy (Master Carpenter/Producer), and Becca Dunst (Set Design).
Performance will take place at Lenape Middle School. (313 W. State Street, Doylestown, PA) on Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 20 at 2:00 PM.
Adding to the holiday atmosphere, audiences will be welcomed with pre-show Christmas caroling performed by the choir students of Lenape Middle School.
Beyond its fall and winter productions, Doylestown Theatre Academy offers two theatre intensives each summer, providing young performers with opportunities to develop their skills and take part in full-scale theatrical productions. DTA's summer 2027 show lineup will be announced at the conclusion of the December 20 performance.
Tickets for A Christmas Carol the Musical are available through the Doylestown Theatre Academy website at www.doylestowntheatreacademy.com
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