A CHRISTMAS CAROL Sold Out At People's Light; Streaming Available December 24- January 6

Performances of the world premiere adaptation of A Christmas Carol at People's Light, running now through January 2, are sold out!

Those unable to catch the live production can stream a filmed version from December 24 through January 6 for $25, and People's Light automatically provides free access to the film for everyone who purchases tickets to the live production. Learn more at peopleslight.org.

Adapter, Composer, and People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman's music infused retelling captures the magic, joy, and generosity of the beloved classic in a whole new light-and has been praised as "a worthy addition to the holiday canon" (Broad Street Review) with "Broadway-caliber voices and a winning lead performance by Philadelphia veteran Ian Merrill Peakes" (The Philadelphia Inquirer).

To ensure social distancing, as well as introduce specialized seating for patrons, People's Light limited audience capacity to 50% for the production, which sold out by mid-December. Fortunately, People's Light planned to film a multi-camera archive to share with audiences who weren't quite ready to return to live events. The film version is available to stream December 24 - January 6 for $25 at peopleslight.org with an online account. In addition to the standard film with optional closed captioning, People's Light offers a version with American Sign Language interpretation provided by Hands UP Productions, along with a third option to stream with audio description provided by Nicole Sardella.

"We're thrilled, and quite honestly, a little surprised to have sold out," Berkman shares. "A Christmas Carol is our first live production in almost two years. It's been a joy to welcome as many folks as we can while maintaining safety measures like socially distanced seating. And now, the opportunity to share this work more widely through our digital platform is all the more exciting."