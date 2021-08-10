2021/22 AVA Season Announced

The sound of opera will once again ring out throughout the Philadelphia region! After a successful, inaugural virtual season, AVA has announced its 2021/22 live opera season. The opera season will open at the Kimmel Center with A Celebration of Opera!, including acts and ensembles from Rigoletto, La bohème, The Tales of Hoffmann, Fidelio, and The Barber of Seville. The opening night November 12 performance will feature a gala dinner and post-concert Artists Reception, also to be held at the Kimmel Center.

In the winter, audiences can look forward to Eugene Onegin by Tchaikovsky and Mignon by Thomas, which has not been seen at AVA in 50 years. The season will conclude with Puccini's beloved La bohème. Additional concerts and recitals will be scheduled throughout the season. We thank you for your continued support, and for your patience as we've been finalizing and preparing our upcoming season. Patrons are encouraged to follow AVA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to join the email list and actively visit our website for the most up-to-date performance information. Subscriptions and single tickets will be available soon!

New Artists Recital

Performance Dates: September 21 and 23, 2021

Join us as we welcome our three new Resident Artists to the AVA family! The recital's music director and pianist will be José Meléndez. This recital is available to subscribers only.

The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

at the Perelman Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

Generously sponsored by Walter and Alice Strine, Esqs.

Performance Date: Friday, October 15, 2021 An evening of vocal fireworks and beautifully sung arias by Resident Artists awaits you! Don't miss the opportunity to vote for your favorite singer. AVA Master Vocal Coach Danielle Orlando is the competition's music director and pianist. Single tickets will be on sale through the Kimmel Center at a later time.

A Celebration of Opera!

Performance dates: November 12 and 13, 2021 at Perelman Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus; November 14, 2021 at The Zoellner Center at Lehigh University; November 20, 2021 in Bucks County; November 30, 2021 at Centennial Hall at the Haverford School.

Maestro Christofer Macatsoris leads the AVA Opera Orchestra for an evening of opera featuring Act III of Rigoletto, Act II of La bohème, and ensembles from The Merry Widow, The Tales of Hoffmann, Fidelio, and The Barber of Seville. This concert will be available to add to your season subscription. Information on the November 12 opening night gala will be shared at a later time.

Eugene Onegin

by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Generously sponsored by Walter and Alice Strine, Esqs.

Performance Dates: January 22, 25, 27, and 29, 2022 at AVA

Tatiana declares her love for the mysterious Eugene Onegin. He carelessly dismisses her, and sets into motion a tale of love and regret. Tchaikovsky's masterpiece will transport you to the country homes and palaces of Russia in the 19th century, and engulf you with beautiful melodies and unforgettable characters. This is a semi-staged piano production, sung in Russian with English supertitles.

Mignon

by Ambroise Thomas (1811-1896)

Performance Dates: February 19, 22, 24 and 26 at AVA

Ambroise Thomas' three-act opera comique has not been seen at AVA since the 1969-70 season. Based on Goethe's novel Wilhelm Meisters Lehrjahre, the opera is set in Germany and Italy in the late 18th century and features the famous "Je suis Titania" aria. The opera was mentioned in two famous works, James Joyce's The Dead and Will Cather's The Professor's House. This is a fully-staged piano production, sung in French with English supertitles.

Jubilate! A Concert of Sacred Music

Performance Dates: March 19, 2022 at The Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr and March 20, 2022 at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse Square.

The annual concert of sacred vocal music features time-honored favorites from different cultures, faiths and periods. AVA's Resident Artists perform a selection of sacred music with Master Vocal Coach David Antony Lofton leading the AVA Opera Orchestra.

La bohème

by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924)

Generously sponsored by Judith Broudy

Performance Dates: April 30, May 3, May 5, May 7, 2022 at AVA; May 10, 2022 at Centennial Hall at the Haverford School and May 14, 2022 in Bucks County.

Throughout AVA's 87-year history, Puccini's masterpiece has been presented ten times, and alumni have gone on to perform in La bohème around the world. The world's most beloved opera returns to the AVA stage this season, performed by our award-winning Resident Artists. The story of love and loss against the backdrop of some of the most familiar and lush melodies in opera is sure to delight audiences. Maestro Christofer Macatsoris leads the AVA Opera Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Farewell Recital

Performance Date: May 13, 2022 at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse.

Join us as we bid farewell to our graduating Resident Artists. José Meléndez is the recital's music director and pianist.