1812 Productions Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & More

Due to overwhelming popular demand, 1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, is bringing back some of their biggest hit productions and collaborations for the 2024/2025 season. The roster of shows features titles that are familiar to 1812 audiences, like the annual tradition This is the Week that Is and the sold-out show The Play That Goes Wrong, but also includes new traditions that will surely become future long-standing hits at 1812.

"Our 2024/2025 season celebrates some of our favorite moments in 1812 history," said Jennifer Childs, Producing Artistic Director. "As I always say, now more than ever, the world needs more comedy, and this season brings it with razor-sharp political satire, outrageous physical humor, and a little bit of nostalgia. We hope you will join us and laugh all season long."

The 2024/2025 season includes:

THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS: THE ELECTION SURVIVAL GUIDE

Written and Performed by the This is the Week That Is Ensemble

October 3, 2024 - November 3, 2024

1812 tackles the upcoming Presidential election as only they can: with sharp satire, content that changes with the headlines, and a survival guide to the madness. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theater season for the past 19 years, This Is The Week That Is returns with a versatile cast of comedy pros that will try to survive this election season with musical parodies, improvised comedy, and over-the-top sketches. As always, guests can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show when they attend.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

Starring Melanie Cotton, Scott Greer, Justin Jain, Anthony Lawton, Ian Merrill Peakes, and Karen Peakes.

Directed by Jennifer Childs

November 29, 2024 - December 29, 2024

When 1812 first presented The Play That Goes Wrong in 2023, it broke all box office records for the company. Now, after a triumphant engagement at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, it returns to Philadelphia due to popular demand, with much of the original cast intact! This farcical murder mystery and play within a play, conceived by award-winning company Mischief Theatre, looks at the inept and accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. As hilarious disaster after disaster ensues and the cast starts to crack under the pressure, can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls?

LET'S PRETEND THAT WE'RE MARRIED

Starring Jennifer Childs and Tony Braithwaite

April 2, 2025 - April 13, 2025

Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs reunite in a signature 1812 cabaret about the bliss of the wedded sort. Let's Pretend We're Married features original and vintage material and is packed with songs of love (both the upright...as well as the horizontal kind) by writers from Irving Berlin to Captain and Tennille. The audience is invited to play an updated version of The Newlywed Game and one lucky couple will get the opportunity to renew their vows at the end of the show.

SEASON SPECIALS

In addition to 1812's mainstage programming, the company is offering a series of limited-engagement, one-night only season specials.

I PUT ON PANTS FOR THIS: LIVE!

October 21, 2024, December 16, 2024, and April 7, 2025

During the pandemic, 1812's Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer hosted a weekly web series exploring comedy history from their dining room. Now, they bring it to the Plays & Players Theatre for lively conversations about where comedy has been and where it's going. Each night will focus on a different area of comedy and feature performances, special guest stars, and vintage video.

October 21 - The history of political humor from Will Rogers to John Oliver will be explored, with clips from some of 1812's favorite past This Is The Week That Is productions.

December 16 - The history of physical comedy and variety shows will be explored from Sid Caesar to SNL.

April 7 - The history of double acts, from Abbott and Costello to The Flight of the Conchords will be discussed.

PATSY'S ROCKIN' NEW YEAR'S EVE

Starring Jennifer Childs

December 31, 2024

Forget Dick Clark, Ryan Seacrest, and Times Square, and prepare yourself for a new holiday tradition! The place to be this New Year's Eve is with Patsy on her South Philly stoop as she rings in the new year with Tastycakes, Wawa hoagies, and her inimitable brand of Shunk Street wisdom. Featuring a parade of Patsy's family members and special musical guests, this will be a joyous way to start 2025.

All shows take place at Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia, 1714 Delancey Street. Single tickets and subscriptions are currently available at 1812productions.org. Subscribers the least expensive tickets (save up to 18%), no additional handling fees on non-subscription tickets, discounted tickets to select special events, a special pass to bring a friend for 50% off to a performance, and free exchanges up to 24 hours before the performance.

