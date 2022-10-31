1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December
A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines.
1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, will kick off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This year's production will run December 1 through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.
"THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS continues its mission to tell the truth and make it funny with a performance ensemble that is also a writers' room," notes 1812's Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "I'm so thrilled by the collection of new voices and TW vets around the table! I think we are all looking for hope amidst news that is often really difficult. That's a big part of what this show is every year-hope."
The show's Director Tanaquil Márquez adds, "I am so excited we get to create the show around the holidays this year. It brings celebratory energy that we all need and provides a catharsis we get to share with the audience as we look back at the year and say, 'whoa did that really happen?' 2022 threw a lot at us: absurdity, amazement, doubt, resilience. We are going to dive into all of it with joy and laughter."
Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.
In 2018, 1812 Productions received a commission from the American Theatre Wing, the same organization who present the TONY Awards, to produce a documentary about the creation of the long-running show. The documentary joins The Wing's permanent video archive as part of their In The Field series.
THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS is directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Brenson Thomas, Robyn Unger, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Graboyes Window & Door.
Single tickets to THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS are available now. Ticket prices are $40-$45. Select performances are mask-required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 31, 2022
The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
October 30, 2022
On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.
Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month
October 30, 2022
Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its streaming production, In High Germany, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. The show will run 11/1-11/15.
Houston's Alley Theatre and Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre Square Off in World Series Bet
October 28, 2022
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre Managing Director Dean Gladden has bet President & Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard of Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre that Houston will win the World Series.
Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem 'Dancing On My Own'
October 28, 2022
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin are celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series run. In a musical show of support, the Orchestra recorded a performance of the team's postseason anthem, “Dancing On My Own.” See the video!