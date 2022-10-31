1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, will kick off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 17 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This year's production will run December 1 through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.

"THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS continues its mission to tell the truth and make it funny with a performance ensemble that is also a writers' room," notes 1812's Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "I'm so thrilled by the collection of new voices and TW vets around the table! I think we are all looking for hope amidst news that is often really difficult. That's a big part of what this show is every year-hope."

The show's Director Tanaquil Márquez adds, "I am so excited we get to create the show around the holidays this year. It brings celebratory energy that we all need and provides a catharsis we get to share with the audience as we look back at the year and say, 'whoa did that really happen?' 2022 threw a lot at us: absurdity, amazement, doubt, resilience. We are going to dive into all of it with joy and laughter."

Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

In 2018, 1812 Productions received a commission from the American Theatre Wing, the same organization who present the TONY Awards, to produce a documentary about the creation of the long-running show. The documentary joins The Wing's permanent video archive as part of their In The Field series.

THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS is directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Brenson Thomas, Robyn Unger, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Graboyes Window & Door.

Single tickets to THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS are available now. Ticket prices are $40-$45. Select performances are mask-required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.