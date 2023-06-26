13 THE MUSICAL Comes to Newtown Arts Company

Newtown Arts Company presents their Summer production~ 13! Prepare to follow this coming of age story, that follows lead character Evan Goldman, a city kid who moves to small-town Indiana. There he navigates his parents' divorce, a first crush, his impending Bar Mitzvah, and the never ending social circles of new friends in a new school. The score features well-known songs such as "Thirteen", "Hey Kendra," "The Lamest Place in the World," and "A Little More Homework."

13! opened on Broadway in 2008 (featuring a young Ariana Grande!) with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and followed by book written by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. The PG (you guessed it!) 13 rated musical, will be performed on stage at the local Newtown Theatre, 120 N State Street, Newtown, PA 18940 on August 3rd, August 4th, and August 5th at 7:30 PM. There will also be two matinee performances brought to the stage on August 5th and August 6th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are priced at $28 for the Main Floor and $25 for iconic balcony seats. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here

This production, under the direction of Morgaine Ford-Workman and assistant directed by Wren Workman along with music director Susan den Outer, is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. 13! has a talented cast of 26 area teens offering hip music, lively dance numbers and the drama of becoming a teenager and trying to fit in.

This year represents the anniversary of a proud tradition of theatre for forty years! Newtown Arts Company (NAC) offers live theatre and theatre education located in historic Newtown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1983, Newtown Arts Company dedicates a portion of the proceeds of all their mainstage shows to fund scholarships to local High School Seniors pursuing the Arts. Since inception, NAC has granted over $200,000 in scholarships. For more information about all the performances, events and opportunities, please check out the website located at Click Here

