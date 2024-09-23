12 ANGRY JURORS Announced At The Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shawnee Playhouse will present 12 Angry Jurors, for one weekend only, from Friday, October 4th through Sunday, October 6th, 2024.

Written by Reginald Rose and directed by Gillian Turner, this captivating play stars veteran top talent from The Poconos, including Dan Eash as Juror 1, Ryan Cook (October 4th) and Mike Duffy (October 5th and 6th) as Juror 3, Patrick Turner as Juror 8, Ann Lehman as Juror 9, Kathy Fisher as Juror 10, and Jamil Saighas as Juror 11. This thought provoking performance also features Rachel McDaniel as Juror 2, Loree Fry as Juror 4, Ian Morales as Juror 5, Eliot Tomlinson as Juror 6, Joe Kelley as Juror 7, and Rafael Fontones as Juror 12. Set in the 1970s post Vietnam era, this riveting rendition also highlights Luke Swierczek as the voice of the judge and Brian Bollinger as the guard.

On a hot summer day, after a long trial, a jury must decide whether a nineteen-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. The jury votes eleven to one to formally convict the man, but laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all twelve jurors in order to render a guilty verdict. Tempers flare as the other eleven jurors attempt to convince the one dissenter to change his mind. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of reasonable doubt in this case. 12 Angry Jurors is a heightened courtroom thriller that will leave its audience on the edge of their seats, while deeply delving into the true meaning of democracy.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for 12 Angry Jurors features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Gillian Turner as director, Costume Designer, and lighting and sound engineer, Eliot Tomlinson as stage manager, Cade Santiago as lighting and sound technician, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: October 5th and 6th

7:00pm: October 4th and 5th

Tickets are $22.00 each for adults, $19.00 each for seniors, and $15.00 each for children seventeen and under. Meal and a show tickets are $50.00 (adults), $45.00 (teen, aged, fourteen to seventeen years old), and $30.00 (children, aged four to seven years old).

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

Comments