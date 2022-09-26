Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ice&fire Present THE PEOPLE WOKE UP

The event is on Thursday 29th September at 7.30pm.

Australia - Perth News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
ice&fire Present THE PEOPLE WOKE UP

'The People Woke Up' is a new script from ice&fire's long-running Actors for Human Rights project, focussed on the 2020 election crisis in Belarus, its fallout and how its impacts are still felt today.

A partnership with The People's Consulate of Belarus in Scotland, this new dramatic work tells the stories of people whose lives were changed forever in Belarus in 2020 following the rigged presidential election where Alexander Lukashenko further extended his 27 year reign. Following the election, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians went out onto the streets to demonstrate and protest for justice and democracy. This resulted in the most widespread and violent crackdown in Lukashenko's reign, with thousands of peaceful protestors arrested, tortured, and killed at the hands of the security forces.

Presented as a rehearsed reading with four Belarusian actors and comprised of first-hand testimony from the Belarusian diaspora across Europe, this new work tells the stories of some of the people who were caught up in these tumultuous events and the impacts that are still felt today.

A unique political education project, 'The People Woke Up' will premiere in Edinburgh with two performances: an abridged version at the Scottish Parliament on September 28th and a full version at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on September 29th, before being made available for touring around the UK. This project is supported by Creative Scotland.

Artistic Director of ice&fire, Christine Bacon, has said: "While the protests across Belarus attracted the attention of the world in August 2020, the cameras have now moved on. However, the people of Belarus continue to resist and risk their freedom and their lives with the aim of removing the Lukashenko regime so a new nation can be built. With this new script, we invite audiences to listen to stories from the people at the heart of this struggle and ask themselves what they can do in solidarity with the people of Belarus."

Irina McLean from The People's Consulate of Belarus in Scotland said: "Sergey Tichanousky - 18 years of imprisonment. Aliaksandr Ivulin - 2 years of imprisonment. Maria Kolesnikova - 11 years of imprisonment. A vlogger. A sports journalist and footballer. A musician. Not criminals but citizens of THEIR country, who want it to be set free of pain, absurd autocracy and dictatorship. It is our pain. Every Belarusian feels it and this amazing opportunity to share it with others should help us to heal. This production will help us to tell our story. The story of our fight."

ice&fire Present THE PEOPLE WOKE UP


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Spankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERSpankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
September 18, 2022

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.
BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE Comes to Subiaco Arts CentreBARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE Comes to Subiaco Arts Centre
September 16, 2022

From the wickedly funny mind of comedienne Andrea Gibbs (ABC Weekend presenter, Barefaced Stories) comes Barracking for the Umpire. 
HUNDREDS + THOUSANDS Comes to PICA Performance SpaceHUNDREDS + THOUSANDS Comes to PICA Performance Space
September 16, 2022

Hundreds + Thousands is a lush, sensory performance for humans and plants, created by long-time collaborators Luke George (Melbourne) and Daniel Kok (Singapore).
Alok Vaid-Menon Will Bring New Poetry-Comedy Show to Australia and New Zealand This MonthAlok Vaid-Menon Will Bring New Poetry-Comedy Show to Australia and New Zealand This Month
September 12, 2022

Internationally acclaimed performance artist, Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them), will bring their new poetry-comedy show to Australia and New Zealand this month.
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And PerthMADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And Perth
August 30, 2022

The international touring production of the ferociously funny Madagascar - the Musical will roar into Melbourne and Perth after it opens in Sydney in December.