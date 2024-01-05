Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kallyanne Brown - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dani Paxton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Champion - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY Andrew Bovell - BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Timms - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Louis Robinson and Jarrad Van Dort - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Musical

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Performer In A Musical

Kate Sisley - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Performer In A Play

Hayley McElhinney - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

Best Play

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Atkinson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY Andrew Bovell - BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jamie Rolton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emma Jackson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY Andrew Bovell - BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale