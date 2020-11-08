Western Australian Theatre Development Initiative Provides Funding For Three Productions in Perth

First, Western Australian artist Jay Emmanuel will stage Children of the Sea at the Subiaco Arts Centre.

Western Australian artist Jay Emmanuel will stage Children of the Sea at the Subiaco Arts Centre. The piece shares the journey of young refugees who come to Australia by boat.

Children of the Sea will feature young performers and a vocal ensemble made up of people from diverse/refugee backgrounds who will learn theatre-making, public speaking and gain performance experience alongside professional theatre artists.

The production received $99,949 from the WATDI.

UNHEIMLICH received $99,955, which will be staged at Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts next year. The piece explores the inner world of relationships and how domestic spaces can become unsafe.

Finally, Joe (Shang Yu) Lui received $76,026 for Enlightenment, a re-imagining of one of the great works of Chinese literature, Journey to the West.

Enlightenment is a collaboration between Western Australian artists and Melbourne theatre company Elbow Room. The production will be staged at the State Theatre Centre of WA.

