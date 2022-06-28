West Australian Opera Presents Puccini's TOSCA Next Month

West Australian Opera presents Puccini's Tosca in a striking production new to Perth from 14 - 23 July at His Majesty's Theatre. An operatic thriller fuelled by revolution and romance, Tosca poses the question: what would you sacrifice for love?

First staged in 1900, Puccini's masterpiece is brought to life in Patrick Nolan's critically acclaimed production, which was premiered by Opera Queensland in 2019.

The story of love, lust and rebellion is set against the political turmoil of 1970s Rome, a time of fierce unrest known as the "Years of Lead" for the sheer number of bullets fired. The production design expertly draws on Italian modernist architecture to illuminate the intimate relationship between church and state, with set and costumes by Dale Ferguson and lighting by Mark Howett.

Simmering with tension, the opera pits lovers Cavaradossi and Tosca against the ruthless Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, in a melodrama marked by beauty and bloodshed.

In the title role, internationally acclaimed Latvian soprano Maija Kovalevska makes her West Australian Opera debut performing alongside company stalwarts, tenor Paul O'Neill as Cavaradossi and baritone Warwick Fyfe as Scarpia.

The cast is rounded out by Jake Bigwood, Callen Dellar, Matthew Lester, Lachlann Lawton, Jillian Halleron, Mark Alderson, and Steve Sherwood, complete with the full force of the West Australian Opera Chorus and Children's Chorus behind them.

In the pit, Rebecca Lang returns to Australia from her base as Director of Music at Leuphana University in Germany to conduct West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

On the production, West Australian Opera's Artistic Director Chris van Tuinen notes: "This is lyric opera at its finest: outstanding singing from a world class cast, a gripping production new to Perth, and the full force of the WAO Chorus and WA Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Rebecca Lang. This is a night in the theatre that people will talk about for years."

In a limited five-performance season, witness thrilling grand opera this winter with Puccini's Tosca!

Performances run 14, 16, 19, 21, 23 July at 7:30 pm.

Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including interval

Tickets: $59 - $179 | Concessions available

