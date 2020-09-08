West Australian Ballet to Present DRACULA

The performances of Dracula will take place at His Majesty's Theatre with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra starting September 11 to September 26.

The West Australian Ballet company's 2020 production of Dracula is going on as planned as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted in Western Australia, reports Dance Australia.

The company utilized lenticular printed posters of Dracula in multiple venues around the area to advertise the show. When placed at angles alongside bathroom mirrors, it looks as though the famous vampire has no reflection on the poster.

The performances of Dracula will take place at His Majesty's Theatre with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra starting September 11 to September 26.

The company previously performed Dracula in 2018. Watch the trailer for the 2018 production below!

Since its formation West Australian Ballet has developed an impressive reputation for superior classical and contemporary ballet and contemporary dance of the highest level. Its repertoire continues to develop steadily; classical ballet forming the foundation for the Company's vocabulary, combined with a distinct contemporary outlook on the art form. West Australian Ballet stages everything from full length classical ballets, narrative ballets and shorter works, and encompasses a variety of choreographic styles.

