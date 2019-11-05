The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to Stirling Theatre

A dramatic massacre is about to occur at Stirling Theatre - but it's not quite what you think.

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's production of A Christmas Carol is a comedy about the horrors of stage stuff-ups, bloopers and blunders.

Everything that could go wrong, does go wrong, as the evening unfolds with missed cues, forgotten lines and collapsing scenery.

Written by David McGillvray and Walter Zerlin Jnr, it comes from a series of plays about the fictional Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society trying to put on a production.

Each show is filtered through the society's unique blend of misplaced enthusiasm, ego, inappropriate casting and extremely bad acting.

The first of the series debuted at the 1976 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"On this occasion, they're attempting to stage Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," director Carole Wilson said.

"Even with the best will in the world, just about every disaster that could happen on and off the stage occurs, bringing lots of laughter for everyone.

"Getting the timing right is the main challenge because it is critical to the show."

Involved with Stirling Theatre for almost 30 years, Wilson has acted, directed and stage-managed a plethora of productions and is a life member.

"I have seen a couple of the Farndale comedies over the years and felt their attempt at a Christmas show would be a good one to present."

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's production of A Christmas Carol plays at 2pm December 1 and 8pm December 5, 6 and 7.

Tickets are $22, $20 concession and $18 members - book through Morris News on 9446 9120 or at www.trybooking.com/ZGVG.

Stirling Theatre is on Morris Place, Innaloo.





