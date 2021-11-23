THE WEDDING SINGER Announces Perth Season For February 2022

Perth audiences will finally experience the feel-good musical comedy, The Wedding Singer, opening at His Majesty's Theatre in February 2022.

Following sold out performances on Broadway, across the UK and Australia, audiences can snap up the best seats at weddingsingermusical.com.au, when tickets go on sale on Thursday 25th November.

Based on the Adam Sandler film of the same name, The Wedding Singer celebrates all the fun of the '80s. Yes, hair is big, collars are up, and this adrenaline-charged hit is packed to the brim with hilarious moments that will make you smile. Remember cassette players, ATARI, slap bands and outrageous hair? It's time to dust off your 80s best and get ready for some all-out fun!

The Wedding Singer features your favourite characters from the film, music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. A long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler, Tim wrote the classic hit films Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison, as well as several other Sandler-starring blockbusters in addition to The Wedding Singer.

The Australian tour of the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical sees Christian Charisiou star in his breakout title role as jilted-groom and nice guy Robbie Hart, and lauded by critics as "even funnier than Adam Sandler". The NIDA graduate draws from his experience, most notably for his critically acclaimed performances as Jamie Wellerstein in Ensemble Theatre's production of The Last Five Years, and the title character in Hayes Theatre Co and LPD's sold out season of Cry-Baby.

One of Australia's most beloved musical theatre stars, Teagan Wouters (Kinky Boots The Musical) shines as Julia Sullivan (almost Julia Gulia!) in the role made famous by Drew Barrymore.