THE LINE Comes to Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth 5/15 - 5/19

THE LINE is coming to Heath Ledger Theatre from May 15 to 19, 2019.

The Line is inscribed with live accompaniment by Co3 Associate Artist and award-winning musician Eden Mulholland and internationally renowned classic-accordionist, James Crabb.

The Line is a Western Australian story of segregation, confinement, abandonment and of cross-racial relationships during the 1930s in Western Australia. On 18 March 1927, the Governor of Western Australia relied on the 1905 Act to declare the City of Perth a prohibited area for Aboriginal people, who were not in employment. There was a six o'clock curfew which made it illegal for Aboriginal people not in employment to be in the City of Perth without a pass.

An artistic partnership between Raewyn Hill and Mark Howett, The Line shifts and shudders with the strength of contemporary voice, consciously echoing with the energy and movement of an unjust and painful past. A living history, a line that connects to an experience of the local community that is deeply soaked into place, land and memory.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/state-theatre-centre-of-wa/whats-on/the-line/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You