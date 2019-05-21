QPAC Choir Gets Ready To Rock

Get ready to rock as the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Choir members let their hair down to present their annual showcase concert for 2019 - ROCK CHOIR in QPAC's Concert Hall on Tuesday 11 June 2019.

ROCK CHOIR follows the successful 2018 QPAC Choir showcase concert POP Goes the 80s and features the 200-voice QPAC Choir and the 32-voice QPAC Youth Choir.

Under choirmaster Timothy Sherlock, this concert will expand the choirs' repertoires to the next level by taking a series of classic rock songs from the past 50 years and giving them the four-part harmony choral treatment.

ROCK CHOIR will see songs performed from great artists such as Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, 10cc, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, The Doobie Brothers, Prince and many more hits!

This explosive concert will also feature a live 10-piece rock band and special guest artist performances by the Bachelor of Musical Theatre students from Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University; and dancers from Merge Dance Theatre.

Choirmaster Timothy Sherlock said QPAC Choir's annual showcase concert is one of the highlights in the choir's performance calendar.

"The QPAC Choir showcase concerts go from strength to strength each year and are proving to be real crowd pleasers," said Mr Sherlock.

"In addition to being a fun event for the audience, the concert offers an opportunity for members to collaborate with other local artists, increase their live performance experience, and demonstrate the results of many months of rehearsals.

"We are excited this year to be presenting our first concert with our recently formed QPAC Youth Choir which consists of 32 talented singers aged 12 to 17.

"Both choirs can't wait to rock out in what is sure to be a hit concert with rock fans of all ages as they hear their favourite rock tunes sung by over 200 voices," said Mr Sherlock.

This QPAC Choir Showcase 2019 concert will have you on your feet as the QPAC Choir and Youth Choir deliver a powerful choral twist on all your favourite rock hits.

Don't miss rocking it out at ROCK CHOIR 11 June 2019 at 7.30pm. To book go to qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.





