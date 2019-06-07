Podcasters And Comedians Annie & Bianka Bring WE WANT TO BE BETTER to Perth

Frontier Comedy has announced the first ever interstate show for Melbourne podcasters and comedians Annie Nolan and Bianka Thompson, who will bring the live show version of their iTunes Top 50 podcast We Want To Be Better to Perth's Astor Theatre on Sunday 7 July.



With a fresh outlook that thrives off humour, self-deprecation, self-acceptance and friendship; Annie and Bianka deliver a distinctive, up-punching podcast that has been needed in Australian comedy. Simply put, each week the girls identify something they're not super great at and set themselves a challenge to be better. With a funny, fresh and honest approach that has proven so popular that they collect 25,000+ downloads each month, the podcasters made their live debut at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival to huge laughs from a full house!



Now Annie & Bianka are crossing the country to bring the We Want To Be Better live show to the Astor Theatre stage! Tickets for this uplifting, empowering, smart & sassy show are on sale now and are not expected to last long.

'I just spent a week on holidays laughing out loud on my sun lounger like a weirdo at your funny stories. Keep up the candour, comedy and being so freakin cool' - CBINZI Through a combination of sharp wit, hilarious life commentary and brutal honesty the girls discuss their attempts and endeavours to be, well, better. Annie and Bianka are all about grabbing on to life, giving things a try, and accepting failures along the way. Take a break from worrying about your own ineptitudes and listen to them openly discuss their own!



Annie is a kind, responsible and goofy mother of three with a home full of rescue animals. With a life that often makes headlines she's been coined the Anti-WAG of the AFL by the media because of her alternative family life-style and willingness to make bold statements.



Over-confident, saucy pop culture queen Bianka is like the best friend you'd find yourself locked up with her confidence and carefree attitude is infectious. She is the voice of reason to Annie's overthinking nature.



We Want To Be Better makes you feel like you're spending time with friends who are on a mission for understanding themselves and others - and the live show will leave you feeling positive, uplifted, empowered and a little bit sassy.



Join Annie, Bianka and their fan-base of people actively pursuing betterment, over a laugh and a wine when the We Want To Be Better girls hit the stage in Perth for the very first time!





