Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre

Neil Simonâ€™sÂ Plaza SuiteÂ plays at 7.30pm February 17, 18, 24, March 2, 3 and 4; 5pm February 19 and 25 and 2pm February 26.

Feb. 04, 2023 Â 

THEY say good things come in threes - and Melville Theatre's latest play not only has three acts but also three directors. Written by Neil Simon, Plaza Suite features the bittersweet and hilarious stories of three couples staying in suite 719 of New York's Plaza Hotel.

Check out photos of the production below!

One couple's long marriage is showing some wear and tear; high school sweethearts meet again after 17 years; and another couple deal with their daughter's wedding day.

Neil Simon is famed for writing The Odd Couple, Barefoot in the Park, Sweet Charity, The Last of the Red Hot Lovers and Biloxi Blues.

Overall creative director, producer and Melville Theatre president Susan Lynch said it made sense to use three directors for the show. "Plaza Suite is essentially written as if they are three self-contained plays," she said. "The theatre has a lot of talented members and this allows three of them to shine as directors.

"They are sharing ideas and progressing with each other as they go along, bringing the humour out of the script.

"My role is to coordinate the overall production and make sure the show works well as one whole."

Clare Talbot is the director of act one, also known as A Visitor from Mamaroneck. "I have directed many plays through my teaching career, Fringe World and university but not in this space and am excited about working with the other directors," she said.

"I'm intrigued to explore the relationships between the characters and develop a production that shows authenticity to the emotional connection between them while also delivering the comic aspects of the play."

Michelle Sharp directs act two of Plaza Suite, called A Visitor From Hollywood. "I found the underlying story of first love and two people finding their way back to each other after years apart touching, so this is what we have focused on," she said.

"We've also been working on the adapting the physical jokes so they work for a modern audience."

SiobhÃ¡n O'Gara is directing act three, A Visitor From Forest Hills. "It's a good opportunity to work with a celebrated script by a highly regarded playwright, which has proven longevity and is still loved by audiences after all these decades," she said.

"Neil Simon is remembered for his comedies but his plays are also dramas so the challenge is honouring the humour without losing the essential message of the play."

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite plays at 7.30pm February 17, 18, 24, March 2, 3 and 4; 5pm February 19 and 25 and 2pm February 26. Tickets are $23, $18 concession - book at www.TAZTix.com.au.

Melville Theatre is at 393A Canning Highway (corner of Stock Road), Palmyra.

Photo Credit: Mel Cook Photography

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Laura Mercer, Joel Sammels, Natalie Burbage, and Audrey Poor

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Natalie Burbage and Joel Sammels

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Sarah Diggins and Brian Oa??Donovan

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Sarah Diggins and Brian Oa??Donovan

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Susan Lynch and Geoffrey Leeder

Photos: First Look at Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE at Melville Theatre
Geoffrey Leeder and Susan Lynch




WHALE Comes to the 2023 Fringe Festival This Month Photo
WHALE Comes to the 2023 Fringe Festival This Month
Crash Theatre CompanyÂ presentsÂ WHALE in Perth and Adelaide.Â WHALE is a raw, hilarious and poignant show that is part comedy, part theatre and a lot of storytelling.
OF MICE AND MEN Comes to the Stirling Theatre Next Month Photo
OF MICE AND MEN Comes to the Stirling Theatre Next Month
The classic John Steinbeck novella Of Mice and Men comes to the Stirling Theatre stage as its first production of 2023.Â  Performances run February 10-25.
Byre Theatre And Perth Theatre Stage Award-WinnIng Play THE MAN IN THE SUBMARINE Photo
Byre Theatre And Perth Theatre Stage Award-WinnIng Play THE MAN IN THE SUBMARINE
The Byre Theatre and Perth Theatre are teaming up to stage Laila Noble's The Man in the Submarine, the winning entry in the inaugural St Andrews Playwriting Award.
Exclusive New Series Brings Classical Stars To Perth Concert Hall Photo
Exclusive New Series Brings Classical Stars To Perth Concert Hall
Perth Concert Hall's new CLASSICAL STARS series welcomes some of the Hall's most memorable and charismatic performers back in an exclusive collection of concerts.

More Hot Stories For You


OF MICE AND MEN Comes to the Stirling Theatre Next MonthOF MICE AND MEN Comes to the Stirling Theatre Next Month
January 30, 2023

The classic John Steinbeck novella Of Mice and Men comes to the Stirling Theatre stage as its first production of 2023.Â  Performances run February 10-25.
Byre Theatre And Perth Theatre Stage Award-WinnIng Play THE MAN IN THE SUBMARINEByre Theatre And Perth Theatre Stage Award-WinnIng Play THE MAN IN THE SUBMARINE
January 23, 2023

The Byre Theatre and Perth Theatre are teaming up to stage Laila Noble's The Man in the Submarine, the winning entry in the inaugural St Andrews Playwriting Award.
Exclusive New Series Brings Classical Stars To Perth Concert HallExclusive New Series Brings Classical Stars To Perth Concert Hall
January 18, 2023

Perth Concert Hall's new CLASSICAL STARS series welcomes some of the Hall's most memorable and charismatic performers back in an exclusive collection of concerts.
Comedy Stars Amos Gill and Rudy-Lee Taurua Head to Perth For Fringe World FestivalComedy Stars Amos Gill and Rudy-Lee Taurua Head to Perth For Fringe World Festival
January 9, 2023

Two of the hottest comedians on the Australian circuit will be performing full, massive seasons at Perth's 2023 FRINGE WORLD Festival.
THE OAK TREE Comes to The Byford Secondary College Performing Arts Centre Next MonthTHE OAK TREE Comes to The Byford Secondary College Performing Arts Centre Next Month
December 30, 2022

A Wungong oak tree more than 150 years old is the inspiration for a new play by local writer Fiona Blakeley.Â 
share