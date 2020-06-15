Perth's Black Swan State Theatre Company to Perform UNSUNG HEROES Virtual Festival

Perth's Black Swan State Theatre Company is working on Unsung Heroes, an 'online festival of Western Australian stories, with filmed performances that will be streamed free,' according to The Guardian.

Unsung Heroes is a Theatre Company staple, with performances that celebrate everyday Western Australians who have, in the company's words, 'done extraordinary things.'



Due to the pandemic and with theatres shutdown, the performances are now being shown online in a series of pre-recorded monologues.

Learn more about the upcoming performances at their site HERE.

