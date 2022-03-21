Perth Concert Hall To Host Concert For Ukraine

Scottish music fans will have the chance to show their support for Ukraine by attending a special fundraising performance in Perth Concert Hall.

A who's who of Scotland's finest traditional musicians and poets will come together with Ukrainian artists for Concert for Ukraine on Wednesday 20 April. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday 23 March.

Artists include Duncan Chisholm, Julie Fowlis, Hamish Napier, Oksana Mavrodii, Karen Matheson, Donald Shaw, Sheena Wellington, Matthew Zajac, Dolina MacLennan, Phil Cunningham, Jonny Hardie, Aileen Ogilvie, Steve Byrne, Bruce McGregor, Mary Ann Kennedy, Gary Innes, Kathleen Jamie, Hamish MacDonald, Gerda Stevenson, Patsy Reid, Jim & Beth Malcolm, Mad Ferret, Rituala, Margaret Bennett, Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey with further guest artists to be announced.

Concert for Ukraine is a powerful display of solidarity through the coming together of so many well-known artists from Scotland's vibrant trad music scene woven together with poetry and Ukrainian song to show support and raise funds for the people of Ukraine whose country has so violently been attacked.

All the performers and their technical support have donated their services and Horsecross Arts has waived the hire fee for Perth Concert Hall. Tickets cost £25 with all net proceeds from the event being donated directly to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Scottish fiddle player and composer Duncan Chisholm said:

"With the unbelievable situation unfolding in Ukraine, we all feel a duty to try to help in some way. A concert to raise funds and to show support and unity with the people of Ukraine is a small gesture but something we feel is really important."

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Hamish Napier said:

"Ukraine desperately needs funds and support in this terrible time of war. All proceeds raised at the event will go towards essentials like food, shelter, medicines and more. We feel helpless when we watch the news and see the horrors unfolding. But we can do something - come to this wonderful evening of music and fundraising, lend your support and stand together with the people of Ukraine."

Andy Shearer, Creative Director for Contemporary Music for Perth Concert Hall said:

"Nobody can fail to be moved by the horrendous situation in Ukraine and we all feel a compulsion to do something to help. Perth Concert Hall is honoured and humbled to be hosting Concert for Ukraine. It's an opportunity for music lovers, and, in fact, anyone who wants to get involved, to make a real difference by spending £25 on a ticket and coming along to what will be an unforgettable evening of music and poetry."

Tickets for Concert for Ukraine go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 23 March and will be available online at www.horsecross.co.uk, by phone or in person between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday at Perth Theatre Box Office - 01738 621031.