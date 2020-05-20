Perth Concert Hall And Perth Theatre Keep Community Connected With Online Activities

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre are keeping connected with their community groups even though the venues are currently closed.

Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre is launching Virtual Voices, an online version of the popular regular singing group Horsecross Voices and also Little Stars online, where 0 - 5 years olds and their grown-ups can get back together for weekly music, movement and creative play workshops. The team is also creating storytelling and sensory activity videos for members of Perth Autism Youth Theatre to access at home.

Lu Kemp, artistic director for Perth Theatre said:

"We've had so many messages from members of our various community groups since the venues closed about how much they miss their activities. The Creative Learning team has been working hard to recreate some of these groups in an online format and we're delighted to be able to launch Virtual Voices, Little Stars online and our videos for Perth Autism Youth Theatre. Now, more than ever, it is clear how rooted our venues are in the community and the important role they play in bringing people together through common interests and the joy of participation."

Claire Gaspar, Little Stars parent said:

"We have attended the "Little Stars" classes for 18 months. It has been great to see my little boy's confidence grow and see him explore and learn. Emma and Katie are great and constantly come up with new ideas and themes to keep the children interested. We really miss the classes and it's great they are going to go online. I look forward to seeing him interact and to get new ideas for imaginative play during these strange and hard times where children are lacking direct social interaction."

Bouwien Bennet Leven Voices (part of Horsecross Voices) said:

"Many Leven Voices members are really missing their weekly singing sessions and I think these virtual versions will be a great opportunity for us to sing together again, see each other's faces and just feel part of a singing group again. In these strange times we just need fun sessions to look forward to and we have to keep singing!"

Andrew Illsley, tutor for Perth Autism Youth Theatre said:

"I'm incredibly excited to start a new online theatre project with the young people of Perth Autism support (PAS). In these challenging times it's pivotal to be able to offer young people an opportunity to express themselves creatively and that's just what Perth Theatre and PAS are embarking on. We all look through a different lens to see the world and I can't wait to see what these incredible young people see."

The eight free fifteen minute Little Stars online sessions will run on Tuesday mornings from 10-10.15am from 26 May until 14 July. For further info on how to get involved e-mail Emma eneck@horsecross.co.uk.

Virtual Voices will run on Tuesday evenings from 7-8pm from 2 June until 21 July. Booking will open shortly at www.horsecross.co.uk.

Young members of the Horsecross Arts Join In programme that includes Perth Youth Theatre, Glee and Perth Youth Dance Company are already involved in creating video diaries for as part of The Coronavirus Time Capsule project for groups of young people everywhere, created by Company Three. See www.companythree.co.uk/coronavirus.

Horsecross Arts is also encouraging people to visit Keep Going Together its daily blog of moments of culture and community to brighten lockdown days. This includes concerts the team wish they'd been to, desert island discs line-ups, comedy double acts that have inspired theatre productions, actors talking about plays they love, recipes for some of the venues' most popular food items and the secret skills of the team members The site also highlights digital content from other cultural organisations around the country.

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust.

