Opera and Musical Theater Singers Fiona Cooper Smyth and Penny Shaw Take Impromptu Performances Into the Suburbs

PerthNow has reported that opera and musical theatre singers Fiona Cooper Smyth and Penny Shaw are taking their impromptu performances to more suburbs to help brighten up people's days during the pandemic.

Smyth and Shaw were set to spend the summer singing on a cruise ship in New Zealand, but the job was cancelled in February due to the health crisis.

The pair have made at least 15 surprise performances in the past month.

Smyth shared:

"It just makes people smile," she said.

Smyth has sung with the WA Opera, and the pair have appeared at Perth's Fringe World festival.

"Last week I sang for two cancer patients and a young actress who wanted to be an opera singer but has been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis," Ms Cooper Smyth said.

They have established a crowd-funding page to raise money for their not-for-profit SerenAID organisation, in order to bring more performances to more people.

