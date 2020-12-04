OKLAHOMA! Takes the Stage at State Theatre Centre of WA

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is running now through 20 December at State Theatre Centre of WA, Heath Ledger Theatre stage.

Enter the Oklahoma territory of 1906, beyond the western reaches of the federated United States. Shotgun rides, shotgun weddings, and shotgun justice. No local government, no electricity, no motor cars.

Tensions simmer between the cowmen who have long worked the territory, and the increasing number of eastern farmers staking new claims to land which disrupts the cowmen's trade. Meanwhile, farm girl Laurey works to maintain her independence while being courted by both Curly and Jud - two very different kinds of suitor.

Directed by Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, The Show Goes On, Once), the production features timeless hits such as Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', People Will Say We're in Love, and The Surrey With the Fringe on Top.

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company is delighted and proud to present the music in the style of its bluegrass, country, square-dance roots, and for WA audiences to enjoy a 360° experience in the round right in the heart of the action on the Heath Ledger Theatre stage.

Oklahoma! is presented by permission of ORiGiN™ Theatrical on behalf of R&H Theatricals, www.rnh.com

For tickets, visit: www.ptt.wa.gov.au

