Minister Templeman Puts A Spin On WA's Theatre Sector Campaign

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not an usher was stirring... not even a mouse..."

In his classic theatrical style, the Hon. Minister David Templeman dons his best storytelling attire in the latest instalment of WA's theatre sector campaign welcoming you back to the theatre.

The Hon. David Templeman MLA, Minister for Local Government; Heritage; Culture and The Arts puts a Christmas spin on WA's theatre sector campaign

In November, the WA theatre sector banded together to launch the "See you at the theatre" campaign designed to drive awareness and re-engage audiences with live theatre. The campaign, developed by BLACK SWAN in collaboration with The Blue Room Theatre, The Last Great Hunt, WA Youth Theatre Company, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company, featured Premier Mark McGowan and some of Western Australia's leading performers including actor Alexandria Steffensen, comedian/actor Peter Rowsthorn and ABC's Perth radio presenter/actor Andrea Gibbs.

In the latest instalment of the sector campaign, Minister Templeman is the star with a Christmas message. Renowned for his clever, entertaining twists on iconic songs like Hallelujah and The Sound of Silence during Parliament sessions, he has put a similar spin on the iconic poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. His charismatically read ode, revisits the year that was for the theatre sector, in which actors performed via zoom while waiting for the curtain to rise. The message ends on a positive note encouraging people back ... "it's true what they say, there really is nothing sweeter. So come WA - we'll, see you at the theatre!"

Minister Templeman commented, "Thanks to the efforts of all Western Australians, we can now welcome audiences back to live performance. Our theatre industry is an important part of Perth's cultural vibrancy. It's one way we can come together, reconnect and build strong communities. We will continue to put measures in place to keep audiences safe so that they can confidently return to live performance and gather together once again."

https://www.seeyouatthetheatre.com.au/

