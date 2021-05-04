JULIA Will Premiere at The Studio Underground at STCWA This Month

Fresh from a regional development and incredible reaction to its performance in Harvey, JULIA heads to the State Theatre Centre of WA for its world premiere season from 20 to 29 May 2021. This powerful and gripping solo dance theatre work by one of Australia's leading contemporary dancers, Natalie Allen, is co-created in partnership with and directed by Sally Richardson.

As the ten-year anniversary of her iconic misogyny speech in parliament approaches, JULIA is a response to Julia Gillard's experience as Prime Minister and her legacy, to the wider culture of #metoo, and the frustration we feel as we read, see, hear and experience sexism, misogyny, discrimination, violence and marginalisation across our community.

Created from the parliamentary record, media reportage and public commentary around the political leadership of Australia's first female Prime Minister, this show is directly inspired by Julia Gillard's story and the experience of many others.

Positioned in a form of 'public' gallery, with the audience on four sides, the mood is one of intimacy and exposure. Lighting and sound, a blend of sampled voice, news bite and original composition, recreate both the world of Gillard and the media circus she was a part of. Allen dances in and around the audience, every move she makes, every gesture is visible. This is a timely and compelling portrait that reflects on female leadership, personality, power and the body politic. A dynamic dance theatre performance that will rock your socks off!

JULIA began its journey in 2018, supported by STRUT to be part of NEXT at MOVE ME FESTIVAL. In 2020 the team came back together participating in the Performing Lines WA Creative Hub to continue building the work. As part of a regional development the team have undertaken a two-week residency in Harvey, will showcase sections of the work at Margaret River Writers & Readers Festival in May, presenting the completed work at Albany Entertainment Centre in June, following its Perth premiere.

"We are excited to be reaching out to a diverse audience with this work and the regional development and recent successful performance at the Harvey Town Hall has been a very important part of that," Sally Richardson said.

"Receiving wonderful feedback from David Marshall, CEO of Harvey Recreation & Cultural Centre that, the day after the performance the local park was buzzing with comments from people from in the audience and that it will forever be a reference point of, "Do you remember that night at the Town Hall when JULIA...", is testament to the power of this work."

http://www.steamworks.net.au/projects/thatwomanjulia

Performances will feature a pre-show 'in-conversation' with members of the team and leading women in arts, sport, politics and business.