JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Perth in February

Jesus Christ Superstar will open at Crown Theatre from February with a new production that has received acclaim and accolades during its US and UK tours, including an Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Performances run 13 February - 8 March.

The musical will feature international stage sensation Robert Tripolino as Jesus, the dynamic musical theatre star Javon King as Judas and soul and blues powerhouse, Mahalia Barnes, as Mary. Globally renowned comedian, singer, and writer Reuben Kaye will play Herod and rock theatrical star Peter Murphy will portray Pilate.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. The legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

