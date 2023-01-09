Comedy Stars Amos Gill and Rudy-Lee Taurua Head to Perth For Fringe World Festival

Two of the hottest comedians on the Australian circuit will be performing full, massive seasons at Perth's 2023 FRINGE WORLD Festival.

Both kicking goals around the world, multi award-wining Rudy-Lee Taurua was named one of the hottest comics to watch for globally by UK comedy bible Chortle on their 'Comedy's Ones To Watch For In 2022' list, and has been touring arenas across Australia & NZ as Jim Jefferies' opening act. One of Australia's favourite comedy sons, Amos Gill is now a global headliner in his own right across Australia, the USA and UK. The seasoned TV and radio star's smashing 2022 solo Aussie tour sold out five dates nationally and had a second show added in Perth to meet the demand for tickets.

Catch these 24-carat comedians at FRINGE WORLD ahead of the hilarious appearances they recorded at the Sydney Opera House last month for Just For Laughs Australia's ninth season hitting TV. The new season of the stand-up comedy series is scheduled to be broadcast on Channel Ten in early 2023.

Gay, mixed race, First Nation, raised by a single mother on the pension, working class, anxious, clinically depressed, domestic abuse survivor. Pick your "diversity" because multi-award-winning comedian Rudy-Lee Taurua has them all - but most importantly he has jokes. Jokes with actual punchlines! What some call dark humour, Taurua calls life.

Come for a journey where nothing is off limits, find a laugh where you thought impossible. Taurua ticks all the boxes but fits into none of them. A truly unique perspective on this weird experience we call living.

Multi award-winning, sell-out, five-star comedian Amos Gill's comedy has won fans and accolades across Australia and around the world. Now living in LA, the hilarious, challenging and original comedian has conquered Australia's comedy scene and is one of the hottest new headliners on the US circuit.

The former ABC TV & breaky radio host has played the Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden, performed in multiple countries touring with Jim Jefferies, and done stand-up on TV like Just for Laughs Australia and the biggest showcase of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ABC TV's All-Stars Gala.

RUDY-LEE TAURUA

moretalent.com.au/rudyleetaurua

Friday 20 January - Saturday 18 February

8.15pm FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS

@ BRASS MONKEY HOTEL

Fri 20 Jan - Sat 18 Feb

cnr William & James St, Northbridge

8pm WEDNESDAYS & THURSDAYS

@ THE COURT

Wed 25 Jan - Thu 16 Feb (excl Thu 26 Jan)

50 Beaufort St, Perth

fringeworld.com.au | Ph: 08 9227 6288

AMOS GILL

moretalent.com.au/amosgill

Saturday 21 January - Wednesday 15 February

7pm FRIDAYS - SUNDAYS

@ PERTH MESS HALL

Sat 21 Jan - Sun 12 Feb

8 Francis St, Perth

8.15pm TUESDAYS - THURSDAYS

@ BRASS MONKEY HOTEL

Thu 26 Jan - Wed 15 Feb

cnr William & James St, Northbridge