Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA to Present UNSUNG HEROES Series

Jul. 20, 2020  

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA, a member of the Perth Theatre Trust, is bringing Unsung Heroes, a production originally scheduled for their 2020 season, online for patrons.

According to the site, Unsung Heroes is "a collection of tour-de-force performances featuring 5 untold stories about 5 extraordinary Western Australians [...] pre-recorded solo performances will be live streamed for free from Tuesday 21 July. Each live stream will be followed by a live Q&A facilitated by Resident Artist Ian Michael."

The production is directed by Emily McLean and Joe Paradise Lui.

Performances include:

Song in the Key of Trust written and performed by Mararo Wangai

The Unremarkable and Ordinary Life of Carmela Caterina Tassone (Nee Panaia) written and performed by Chris Isaacs

The Perfect Boy written by Gita Bezard and performed by Caitlin Beresford-Ord

Lesson in The Art of Butterfly written by Hellie Turner and performed by Alison van Reeken

Own Way written by Barbara Hostalek and performed by Jo Morris

Learn more about the program on the theatre's site HERE.


