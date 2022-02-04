BWW Review: LIFE'S A DRAG: THE SEQUEL at Red Room At The Court

Following a successful 2021 run but with more of an amazing life to explore, Dean Misdale returns to Perth Fringe Festival with LIFE'S A DRAG: THE SEQUEL. Ever wanted to know how one of Perth's premier drag queens got to where they are? Prepare to find out in an entertaining and honest hour of anecdotes and matching songs.

As is normal for any of Misdale's shows, there is no warm-up or easing into it. They burst onto the stage and, after their first song, you are immediately taken into a hilarious anecdote of Misdale's early life. The story is honest and deeply personal, matched with a song that suits the anecdote. You may know Misdale's wonderful singing voice already but by prefacing each song with a story from their life allows the audience to explore and understand the feeling Misdale puts into each song. Over the course of the night, you find out a great deal about Misdale's personal journey to coming out, losing weight, and moving to Perth and discovering and becoming a part of the drag scene, told openly and honestly.

The songs are a wonderful journey from drag queen staples, songs that match the mood, and humourous reworkings, with a particular treat being a reworking of My Way that documents Misdale's troubled relationship with food in years gone by. Whilst each story is punctuated heavily with humour, there is room for a touching moment where Misdale speaks of their relationship with their mother and sings a tribute song. Misdale also touches on life, relationships, and being a pin-up for the vaccination campaign.

LIFE'S A DRAG: THE SEQUEL is unflinchingly honest, perfectly heartwarming, and hilarious, all in perfect balance. At times the connection is so genuine that Misdale's singing seems a nice treat rather than the bulk of the show. Whether you arrive as a fan/stalker of Misdale or as someone unfamiliar with their past and their body of work, you'll leave knowing a great deal more about them, and with a smile on your face.

LIFE'S A DRAG: THE SEQUEL is at Red Room at The Court this weekend as a part of Perth FringeWorld. Tickets and more information through FringeWorld.