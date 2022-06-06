BWW Review: GREASE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale

There is always plenty of nostalgia around GREASE, something which Drew Anthony Creative's latest production was more than happy to tap into. Indeed, many of the audience would have been happy to don a jacket and hop on stage given the vigour with which some of the classics were sung. The on stage set, however, shouldered the responsibility themselves and put on an outstanding show at an interesting and exciting new theatre in Northbridge.

The movie Grease lives in the mind of many, whether they were around for the 1978 movie or just came across it from the many times it comes on TV. As such there is an air of expectation around any staging of it, with big shoes to fill by the whole cast. It's hard to argue that this talented cast didn't deliver though, with plenty of talent on stage making for a wonderful show.

The cast was led by Perth's own leading lady Elaina O'Connor as Sandy. O'Connor nailed her first test- the slightly oversold Australian accent that warms our hearts whenever we see the movie- and brings it throughout the show. O'Connor also wonderfully portrays Sandy's vulnerability and steadily rowing confidence throughout the show, and her soaring vocals never fail to impress.

Alongside O'Connor is John Berry as Danny. Berry perfectly embodies the cockiness and bravado of the character, with the right measure of self-assuredness and vulnerability as needed. Berry seems to be making his mark in the theatre scene and this performance shows he is not at all out of place.

The Pink Ladies were led by Charlotte Louise as Rizzo. Louise's stage presence was perfect for the character, beginning as the confident de facto ringleader of the team before showing her vulnerabilities as the show goes on. Marty is played by Tabitha Kerlin, who plays that part wonderfully, and her vocal performance showcased by her own 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' is excellent. The more reserved and friendly Frenchy is portrayed by Kate Sisley, who adds plenty of humour and energy to the show.

The T-Birds are played perfectly across the board, with Ricky Anderson shining as Kenickie. Anderson plays the role delightfully and is a memorable part of the show, adding the hopeless romance mixed with unrestrained confidence conveyed well by Anderson. Tate Bennett makes an excellent Sonny, his brashness hilariously foiled by Principal McGee, whilst Greg Jarema hit the role of Doody out of the park. The American import never ceases to impress since moving to Perth, and he came into his own somewhat in another standout performance. Koert Van Der Laan made an excellent Putzie with the dopey but loveable character entertaining all.

Tory Kendrick is often noted for the energy she brings to shows and that was there for all to see as she perfectly portrayed Patty, and Elliot Peacock played the fringe dwelling but optimistic Eugene excellently. Sophie Dowsett was the semi villainous Cha-Cha which allowed her dance skills to shine through, whilst Charlie Darlington and Georgia Unsworth are excellent additions, both memorable for their stage presence despite not having any dialogue.

There's room for some guest stars in GREASE and this production certainly doesn't disappoint. Lucy Williamson is a hilarious Principal Lynch, balancing strictness with hilarity and blind optimism for her students. Blake Williams played Vince Fontaine wonderfully, exuding the confidence of a famed TV presenter whilst highlighting the problematic aspects of the character, and Peter Cumins as the Teen Angel is truly wonderful. In fact, 'Beauty School Drop-Out,' performed by Cumins with an accompanying full cast dance piece is a highlight of the show.

Whilst the staging itself is minimal, the show utilizes an animated backdrop that really adds to the show. The setting itself- The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale- is a wonderful new addition to the Perth Theatre scene, and some lucky audience members will find themselves on the bleachers on stage or close to the action just off stage. The lower capacity of the theatre makes for a intimate show whilst the cast and production would not at all be out of place at a much bigger venue. This is managed perfectly with GREASE to create a show that showcases so much wonderful talent in a funny and entertaining package full to the brim with nostalgia.



GREASE is at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale until June 26th, with the small setting meaning tickets are limited!

Image and Video thanks to Drew Anthony Creative.