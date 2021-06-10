BWW Previews: CRAZY FOR YOU at His Majesty's Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU is a tough musical. It won a swag of awards upon its release in 1992, and it showcases some of the biggest songs George and Ira Gershwin wrote- think Nice Work If You Can Get It, Someone To Watch Over Me, and Embraceable You to name a few- in one musical. Indeed, when WAAPA staged CRAZY FOR YOU in 2012, it was their highest grossing musical ever. Since the annual WAAPA mid-season performance was, like so may things, cancelled in 2020, they've decided to bring it back with a bang, and they're aiming high with their first production staged at His Majesty's Theatre.

CRAZY FOR YOU may be an appropriate choice to get back into action, in fact. It centers around a theatre being foreclosed upon and the attempts to save it. One can only imagine the disappointment of the many students and staff at WAAPA when their mid-year musical, a staple of the Perth theatre scene, couldn't go ahead last year. CRAZY FOR YOU, therefore, promises to be full of energy and joy, and no doubt a suitable way to begin WAAPA's relationship with His Majesty's Theatre.

As always, this show is very much centered on the students at WAAPA. The acting, music, lighting, sound, props, costumes, scenery, and stage management is all done by students. Given one can barely see a show anywhere in Australia without coming across some WAAPA alumni, it is a precious opportunity to see the future of theatre in action. CRAZY FOR YOU is packed with laughter, big song and dance numbers, and spectacular costumes. You won't want to miss WAAPA going big in its production of CRAZY FOR YOU.

CRAZY FOR YOU is at His Majesty's Theatre from June 11th through 17th. More information is available through WAAPA, and tickets available through the Perth Theatre Trust.