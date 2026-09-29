BLACKADDER to Make Perth Stage Debut at Harbour Theatre

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HARBOUR Theatre will bring Blackadder, one of British television's best-loved comedies, to the stage this October. Directed by Dr Jarrod Buttery at Mosman Park's Camelot indoor theatre, the production features episodes from the second series of the classic BBC comedy.

Set during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, the series follows the scheming Edmund Blackadder as he attempts to improve his position at court aided – and frequently hindered – by Baldrick and Lord Percy.

“When applying for permission to stage the show, I was asked which episodes I wanted to present and there was never any doubt,” Dr Buttery said. “Women generally appear only as guest characters in Blackadder but the second series features Queenie and Nursie as integral members of the ensemble.”

The stage adaptation is based on the original BBC-TV series by Richard Curtis, Rowan Atkinson, Ben Elton and John Lloyd.

Two years ago, Dr Buttery directed another popular BBC comedy, The Vicar of Dibley, also for Harbour Theatre.

“The Vicar of Dibley was a resounding success,” he said. “More than 1000 people saw the play during its two-week season and audiences loved it. The show attracted long-time theatre-goers, as well as people who had never been to the theatre before but came because they were fans of the TV series.”

A founding member of Blak Yak Theatre with more than 30 years' experience, Dr Buttery has worked with numerous Perth theatre companies and is now Harbour Theatre president.

Blackadder marks Harbour Theatre's return to Camelot, where it has not performed since part of the ceiling collapsed in 2023.

“We thank the Town of Mosman Park for repairing and renovating the building, and the new management for supporting the return of live theatre,” Dr Buttery said. “While television adaptations aren't our only focus, the success of The Vicar of Dibley made Blackadder a clear choice for our return to Camelot.”

Dr Buttery said the cast was relishing the opportunity to re-create the comedy's familiar characters for a live audience.

“Our extraordinary cast is having enormous fun bringing these iconic characters to the stage,” he said. "Acclaimed Perth costumier Merri Ford is also a big fan and jumped at the chance to squeeze Blackadder into her busy schedule.Like The Vicar of Dibley, we hope the show attracts regular and new theatre-goers because there's nothing quite like seeing these familiar characters brought to life in front of you.”

Blackadder plays at 7.30pm October 9, 10, 14, 16 and 17 with 2pm matinees October 11 and 18. Tickets are $30 adults, $27 concession and $25 children. Harbour Theatre is located at Camelot, 16 Lochee St, Mosman Park.

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