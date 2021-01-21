Additional Tickets Have Been Released For THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA has announced additional seats have been released for its production of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard.

Presented in association with Perth Festival, The Cherry Orchard is a wildly Australian take on Anton Chekhov's comedy of inevitable catastrophe, written by Adriane Daff and Katherine Tonkin.

This immersive experience will see audiences traverse the character-filled Sunset Heritage Precinct in Dalkeith 17 Feb - 14 Mar 2021.

BLACK SWAN Artistic Director Clare Watson says, "Our 2021 Season 'With Love' marks the company's 30th birthday year. Site specific Perth Festival productions were synonymous with BLACK SWAN in our early years. So, it makes sense that our first performance of the year is performed at such an iconic site in Dalkeith, on the banks of the river as part of Perth Festival."

The final play written by Chekhov in his dying days was intended to be his most hilarious comedy. This adaptation takes the story from Russia in the 1880s and replants the orchard to a fictional late 1980s Manjimup in WA. From boom to bust, as the recession hit in 1987 and the America's Cup put WA on the world stage, Madame Ranyevskaya has to sell up and move out.

Venue capacity is small, so audiences get to experience this production across the Sunset Heritage Precinct, from inside the family home in the former ballroom, flowing through to a sunset picnic under the gum trees overlooking the Swan river, to an outdoor courtyard dress-up party."

Clare Watson says, "This is a radical way of presenting a Russian classic, steeped in Australiana, and promises some great eighties tunes. It's our way of sharing stories that create brave and playful conversations - For you. About you. With you.

The ensemble cast features Humphrey Bower, Emily Rose Brennan, Grace Chow, Kieran Clancy-Lowe, Michelle Fornasier, Brendan Hanson, Sam Longley, Hayley McElhinney, Bridie McKim, Ben Mortley, Mark Nannup and George Shevtsov, plus two adorable canine friends.

"It's a family emergency. Rani's losing the plot. Literally. The Balmoral apartment's been sold, and the St Kilda fling is cactus. Anya's finally managed to drag her mum across the Nullarbor back to Manjimup.

Now it's BBQs and costume parties, champagne and music. But with debts mounting it's becoming a total clusterf@%k of a situation, pardon my French. I'm sorry to say it, but the estate's gonna have to be auctioned."

Not a single slice of salami has been spared in this immersive theatrical experience. This premium cheese platter of self-absorbed characters will have you at once wishing for the glorious blooming days of the eighties and shrinking at the familiarity of it.