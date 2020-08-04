Access To Black Swan State Theatre Company's UNSUNG HEROES On Demand Extended Until Sunday 9 August

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Access to all of BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA's Unsung Heroes monologues via the theatre's on demand platform will be extended until midnight Sunday 9 August.

Unsung Heroes is a collection of tour-de-force solo performances featuring 5 untold stories about 5 extraordinary Western Australians. In a world premiere season directed by Emily McLean and Joe Paradise Lui, the production is a timely reminder of our shared humanity and our uniquely Western Australian identity, telling stories of courage, adventure, new beginnings, dignity - and life's music.

Like Netflix, you can access the on demand platform and binge watch all 5 performances plus a host of behind the scenes content in one place. Watch them on your phone, laptop, or stream them to your TV.

Grab a friend, your favourite beverage and enjoy original, West Australian theatre in the comfort of your own home.

