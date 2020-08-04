Access To Black Swan State Theatre Company's UNSUNG HEROES On Demand Extended Until Sunday 9 August
Access to all of BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA's Unsung Heroes monologues via the theatre's on demand platform will be extended until midnight Sunday 9 August.
Unsung Heroes is a collection of tour-de-force solo performances featuring 5 untold stories about 5 extraordinary Western Australians. In a world premiere season directed by Emily McLean and Joe Paradise Lui, the production is a timely reminder of our shared humanity and our uniquely Western Australian identity, telling stories of courage, adventure, new beginnings, dignity - and life's music.
Like Netflix, you can access the on demand platform and binge watch all 5 performances plus a host of behind the scenes content in one place. Watch them on your phone, laptop, or stream them to your TV.
Grab a friend, your favourite beverage and enjoy original, West Australian theatre in the comfort of your own home.