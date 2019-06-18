AN EVENING WITH SHERLOCK HOLMES Comes to Limelight Theatre

The game is afoot! Sherlock Holmes is coming to Limelight Theatre.

Directed by theatre president Shelley McGinn, An Evening with Sherlock Holmes is a collection of three separate - yet intertwined - stories spanning 40 years.

The first two stories are based on Arthur Conan Doyle's original Holmes tales but the third is by playwright Jules Tasca, which puts a different spin on things.

It still pays homage to Sherlock Holmes with audiences able to view the famed detective's complex personality from every angle, whether it's the sharp humour, sharper intellect, morbid side or the character's obsessive tendencies.

"The three stories follow the usual whodunit pattern but are presented in a different way," McGinn said.

"The audience will need to suspend their reality a little more for this performance.

"While the first two are typical Holmes and Watson stories, the third is very different - and the audience will be tested until the reveal takes place."

McGinn said every play presented a director with a unique set of challenges and An Evening with Sherlock Holmes was no exception.

"Coordinating the on-stage and off-stage cast has presented a whole different dimension," she said.

"I can't say too much because it will give the game away but, suffice to say, it required a fair bit of choreography without the advantage of music."

First performing as a three-year-old in England where she won a talent competition, McGinn migrated to Perth in 1970 and honed her acting skills with Stirling Theatre and acting classes at The Playhouse with Aarne Neeme.

She joined Limelight Theatre in 1993 and has worked in various capacities on and off the stage for numerous productions, also directing Charlie Girl, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Mame, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Glorious Old Time Music Hall, On Golden Pond and Fatal Attraction.

Treading the boards has also scored McGinn awards - she was named best actress at the inaugural South West Drama Festival and was recognised in the best ensemble at the 2009 Finley Awards for Limelight Theatre's production of Nunsense.

"I have always enjoyed the stories of Sherlock Holmes, both the very traditional and the more recent films," she said.

"It was the interesting characters of Holmes and Watson that inspired me to choose this play."

An Evening with Sherlock Holmes plays at 8pm July 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 with a 2pm matinee July 7. Tickets are $21, $18 concession - book at www.limelighttheatre.com.au or on 0499 954 016.

Limelight Theatre is located on Civic Drive, Wanneroo.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You