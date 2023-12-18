2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Australia - Perth Awards; STRICTLY BALLROOM, BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS, The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kallyanne Brown - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 48%

Jessica Ashton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 30%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 22%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dani Paxton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 58%

Dani Paxton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 19%

Katie Williams - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 18%

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 54%

Drew Anthony - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 35%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Champion - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 48%

Adam Mitchell - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 28%

Clare Watson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 14%

Ian Michael - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 11%



Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 42%

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 41%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Timms - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 50%

Luke Scatchard - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 42%

Matt Marshall - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Lucy Birkinshaw - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%

Mark Howett - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%

Chloe Ogilive - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Louis Robinson and Jarrad Van Dort - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 68%

Joe Louis Robinson - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 32%



Best Musical

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 60%

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 30%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 10%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kate Sisley - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 40%

Ethan Churchill - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 39%

G Madison - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 11%

Morgan Cowling - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 10%



Best Performer In A Play

Caroline Brazier - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 36%

Hayley McElhinney - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 35%

Ian Wilkes - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 21%

Steve Le Marquand - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 8%



Best Play

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 51%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 33%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 14%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Atkinson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 38%

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 35%

Tyler Hill - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 15%

Sara Chirichilli - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 11%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 86%

Joe Paradise Lui - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Ash Gibson Greig - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Robinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%

Rachael Dease - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jamie Rolton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 38%

Greg Jarema - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 24%

Lisa Adam - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 23%

Sophie Psaila-Savona - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emma Jackson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 40%

Kaz Kane - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 23%

Joel Jackson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 21%

Michael Abercromby - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 17%

